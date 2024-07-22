Advertising

Free Event Offers Sneak Peek Of Upcoming SXSW Sydney & Unpacks Big Themes From SXSW Austin On 30 July

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

The SXSW Austin & Insider Update returns on 30 July in Sydney, promising unique insights from festival veterans and an exclusive look at what is in store for the second SXSW Sydney this 14-20 October.

With anticipation building and a number of big-name speakers already announced, managing director for SXSW Sydney Colin Daniels will take to the stage to share a sneak peek of what to expect at this year’s festival and tease some of the next speakers and acts to be made public.

He will be joined by several of the organising team for the conference and festivals, who will be on hand to answer questions over drinks and help navigate the biggest event Sydney has ever seen.

Alongside Daniels, industry stalwart Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, Legends & Leaders founder Adrianne Nixon, and founder of Clear Hayes Consulting Alex Hayes will take to the stage with some fast-paced talks looking at the big themes to emerge from the mammoth SXSW in Austin in March. They will also foreshadow some of the big conversations set to dominate the various stages at this year’s Sydney event.

“SXSW is not just about the artists and entrepreneurs who take the stage, but also about the vibrant community and the unique experiences that surround the festival. We are thrilled to gather Sydney’s emerging fans to unveil exclusive announcements and explore insights from the Austin festival. This year’s event promises to be an exciting journey, building on the dynamic conversations and themes that emerged in Austin,” said Colin Daniels, SXSW Sydney managing director.

This free event is on Tuesday 30 July from 5:00 pm at Fortress Sydney in Chippendale and is hosted by SXSW Sydney and Clear Hayes Consulting.

Related posts:

  1. Not Hard-Wired: Agency Allows Staff To Work On Australia Day & Christmas To ‘Respect Cultural Diversity’
  2. Radio Gives Brands The Audio Edge, Boosting McDonald’s ROI By 13%
  3. Abortion & Contraception Provider Warns That New Google Policy Will Make It Harder To Advertise Services
  4. ‘Extracting Ourselves From The Pack’ – Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun Upbeat As Hold Co Beats Market Forecast
TAGGED:
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

New leadership team: (top left, clockwise) Jane Stanley, Liz Wigmore, Louis Mayne, Kim Dolengowski and Ashley Wong
EXCLUSIVE: Omnicom’s Hearts & Science Reveals New Leadership & Why Merger Is Built On Solid Foundations
Butterfly Foundation Appoints Think HQ As Its Retained Communications Partner
LEGO Australia & NZ Builds Out-of-this World Space Campaign
Nike Proclaims “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” In First Olympics Spot, Via W+K Portland
Register Lost your password?