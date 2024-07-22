Free Event Offers Sneak Peek Of Upcoming SXSW Sydney & Unpacks Big Themes From SXSW Austin On 30 July

The SXSW Austin & Insider Update returns on 30 July in Sydney, promising unique insights from festival veterans and an exclusive look at what is in store for the second SXSW Sydney this 14-20 October.

With anticipation building and a number of big-name speakers already announced, managing director for SXSW Sydney Colin Daniels will take to the stage to share a sneak peek of what to expect at this year’s festival and tease some of the next speakers and acts to be made public.

He will be joined by several of the organising team for the conference and festivals, who will be on hand to answer questions over drinks and help navigate the biggest event Sydney has ever seen.

Alongside Daniels, industry stalwart Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, Legends & Leaders founder Adrianne Nixon, and founder of Clear Hayes Consulting Alex Hayes will take to the stage with some fast-paced talks looking at the big themes to emerge from the mammoth SXSW in Austin in March. They will also foreshadow some of the big conversations set to dominate the various stages at this year’s Sydney event.

“SXSW is not just about the artists and entrepreneurs who take the stage, but also about the vibrant community and the unique experiences that surround the festival. We are thrilled to gather Sydney’s emerging fans to unveil exclusive announcements and explore insights from the Austin festival. This year’s event promises to be an exciting journey, building on the dynamic conversations and themes that emerged in Austin,” said Colin Daniels, SXSW Sydney managing director.

This free event is on Tuesday 30 July from 5:00 pm at Fortress Sydney in Chippendale and is hosted by SXSW Sydney and Clear Hayes Consulting.