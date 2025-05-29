Marketing

Free Doughnuts This Friday? Hungry Jack’s & Krispy Kreme Are Making NSW Commutes A Whole Lot Sweeter

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

After a long week on the roads, and last week’s train delays still fresh in the minds of NSW commuters, Hungry Jack’s is stepping in to make this Friday the best one yet. In a move sure to put a smile on New South Wales commuters’ faces, the burger giant is offering free Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts with any coffee purchase from Jack’s Cafe — for one day only.

On Friday, 30 May 2025, from 5:00 AM to 11:59 PM, participating Hungry Jack’s stores across NSW will sweeten the daily grind and help commuters end the week on a high note.

“This Friday, we’re turning the morning commute into something people can actually look forward to,” said Hungry Jack’s CMO, Scott Baird.

“We know how tough it’s been for commuters across the state lately, from long delays to disrupted schedules, so we’re flipping the script and delivering a delicious little win to start the day right.”

The giveaway also marks an exciting expansion of Hungry Jack’s partnership with Krispy Kreme. After a successful trial in regional centres like Wollongong, Newcastle, and the ACT, the collaboration has now rolled out to 56 stores across Sydney.

Whether you’re heading into the office, back home, or just in need of a Friday mood lift, Hungry Jack’s and Krispy Kreme have your back — with coffee and a doughnut to match.

The promotion will be available at participating stores in Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast, Newcastle, and the ACT, while stocks last. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

