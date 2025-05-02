Foxtel Restructures Leadership Duties By Splitting Subscriptions & Advertising

Foxtel Group has made a series of leadership changes amid a review by new owners and a series of redundancies earlier this week.

The company, which was acquired by global sports streamer DAZN, will integrate operations across its subscription platforms Foxtel, Kayo and BINGE, with senior leaders focused on driving subscriptions and advertising.

Hilary Perchard, who previously led Foxtel Retail and Hubbl, has been appointed CEO of Foxtel, Kayo and Binge. In his new role, Perchard will take on responsibility to grow subscriptions.

Mark Frain, the long-serving CEO of Foxtel Media—the group’s advertising, partnerships and ad tech arm—will continue to lead its advertising efforts, reporting directly to Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany.

Julian Ogrin, who was previously responsible for advertising and streaming across the group, will take up the newly-created role of chief business officer, charged with aligning Foxtel’s platforms with the DAZN Group.

Delany said that more changes are likely as the business transforms under new ownership.

“As we start 2025, a lot is changing,” he said. “We are now owned by DAZN and we are part of a global streaming company with enormous scale, world-class technology, and new ways of working.

“At the same time, our portfolio of subscription platforms—Foxtel, Kayo, Binge and Hubbl—are mature businesses creating the opportunity to manage them in a much more integrated way.”

Sport will continue to be led by executive director, commercial sport and operations Rebecca McCloy, and Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley.

Sally Connell will continue to lead HR and transformation, while picking up corporate communications. Foxtel’s head of group communications Adrian Christie is leaving the business.

Earlier this week, Foxtel made 100 staff redundant—around 5 per cent of its workforce—with its engineering and marketing teams reported to be hardest hit.