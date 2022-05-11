Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms

Foxtel Media has appointed Erin Zillman (main photo) as its new head of marketing and communications. Stepping up from her previous role as marketing manager, Zillman will concentrate on providing strategic counsel, executing brand strategy and content and event development as Foxtel Media continues to lead the market in innovating advertising.

Further recent Foxtel Media appointments include Bridget Murphy as to the newly created role of latest digital Innovation and advertising product director, and Nancy Tran as the new head of finance.

Bridget Murphy

Bridget Murphy moves into her new role after a two-year term at Foxtel Group driving the broader Group transformation agenda. Prior to this, she completed nine years of global consulting while in New York, received an MBA from Berkely-Haas and worked at a technology logistics start-up in San Francisco. In her new position as digital innovation and advertising product director, Murphy will bring a data-driven, innovative approach based on learnings from international markets to deliver Foxtel Media’s intelligent, addressable ad solutions.

Nancy Tran

Meanwhile Nancy Tran joins Foxtel Media as head of finance from Qantas, where she led commercial finance functions to drive performance and support growth. Tran will bring a fresh perspective to the organisation by drawing on her diverse business background.

Erin Zillman joined Foxtel Media three years ago, and previously held marketing roles at APN Outdoor and Seven Network. Following her promotion, Zillman said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead Foxtel Media’s marketing and communications team. Australia’s media market is changing at a more rapid pace than ever before, and with the backing of a tremendously talented team and the trust of our executive leadership, I am confident that we will steer Foxtel Media to incredible new frontiers in the advertising space.”

Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain said that company’s slew of appointments and promotions was indicative of the fact that it is a fascinating time for the premium video advertising arena.

“We are thrilled to announce Erin, Bridget and Nancy’s appointments as we continue to build up our powerhouse team. Bridget adds significant strategic and operational knowledge to our team and has been instrumental in driving change across Foxtel Group for the past few years, and with Nancy, we are eager to draw on her incredible wealth of knowledge outside of the advertising industry and look to see how we can incorporate her insights into our own practices.

“We are also delighted to have Erin lead our marketing team as the Foxtel Group continues to evolve into Australia’s leading, streaming content provider. She is one of the most results driven individuals you will ever encounter and that has served us very well for the past three years. Her track record during this time has been impressive and we look forward to seeing what she can achieve as she moves into this pivotal leadership position. “