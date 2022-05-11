Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms

Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Foxtel Media has appointed Erin Zillman (main photo) as its new head of marketing and communications. Stepping up from her previous role as marketing manager, Zillman will concentrate on providing strategic counsel, executing brand strategy and content and event development as Foxtel Media continues to lead the market in innovating advertising.

Further recent Foxtel Media appointments include Bridget Murphy as to the newly created role of latest digital Innovation and advertising product director, and Nancy Tran as the new head of finance.

Bridget Murphy

Bridget Murphy moves into her new role after a two-year term at Foxtel Group driving the broader Group transformation agenda. Prior to this, she completed nine years of global consulting while in New York, received an MBA from Berkely-Haas and worked at a technology logistics start-up in San Francisco. In her new position as digital innovation and advertising product director, Murphy will bring a data-driven, innovative approach based on learnings from international markets to deliver Foxtel Media’s intelligent, addressable ad solutions.

Nancy Tran

Meanwhile Nancy Tran joins Foxtel Media as head of finance from Qantas, where she led commercial finance functions to drive performance and support growth. Tran will bring a fresh perspective to the organisation by drawing on her diverse business background.

Erin Zillman joined Foxtel Media three years ago, and previously held marketing roles at APN Outdoor and Seven Network. Following her promotion, Zillman said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead Foxtel Media’s marketing and communications team. Australia’s media market is changing at a more rapid pace than ever before, and with the backing of a tremendously talented team and the trust of our executive leadership, I am confident that we will steer Foxtel Media to incredible new frontiers in the advertising space.”

Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain said that company’s slew of appointments and promotions was indicative of the fact that it is a fascinating time for the premium video advertising arena.

“We are thrilled to announce Erin, Bridget and Nancy’s appointments as we continue to build up our powerhouse team. Bridget adds significant strategic and operational knowledge to our team and has been instrumental in driving change across Foxtel Group for the past few years, and with Nancy, we are eager to draw on her incredible wealth of knowledge outside of the advertising industry and look to see how we can incorporate her insights into our own practices.

“We are also delighted to have Erin lead our marketing team as the Foxtel Group continues to evolve into Australia’s leading, streaming content provider. She is one of the most results driven individuals you will ever encounter and that has served us very well for the past three years. Her track record during this time has been impressive and we look forward to seeing what she can achieve as she moves into this pivotal leadership position. “

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bridget Murphy Erin Zillman Foxtel media Nancy Tran

Latest News

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
  • Opinion

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other

Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign

French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]