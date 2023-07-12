Fox League Launches A New Thursday Night Show Hosted By Lara Pitt: NRLW On Fox
To help unpack and analyse a huge 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, Fox League is launching a new Thursday night show, NRLW on Fox.
The 30-minute program, hosted by Lara Pitt, will focus on NRLW players and their stories, giving great access and insight to fans. The debut episode of NRLW on Fox will air next week (20 July) and will feature superstar players and Fox Sports ambassadors Tiana Penitani and Jessica Sergis.
The first match of the season kicks off on Saturday, July 22, with a new Queensland derby between the Titans and competition newcomers the Cowboys before 2022 premiers Newcastle take on St George Illawarra. NRLW will look different this year with nine rounds and doubleheaders each week. Fox League, available to watch on Foxtel and stream on Kayo Sports, is the home of Rugby League, with every game of the 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, including the Finals and Grand Final, available LIVE and ad-break-free during play. The 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final will be played before the men’s decider on Sunday, October 1.
Latest News
Ben Roberts-Smith To Appeal Defamation Defeat
Victoria Cross winner and ex-soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is appealing the loss of his defamation lawsuit in which a judge decided that newspaper claims that he’d committed war crimes were ‘substantially true’. On Tuesday, Roberts-Smith filed an appeal against the findings of judge Justice Robert Besanko. This is a change in direction given his barrister previously […]
Poll Finds 49% Of Americans Say Dylan Mulvaney “More Relevant” After Bud Light Nightmare
It’s the marketing calamity they’ll still be talking about in 10 years’ time but it appears there’s finally some good to have come from Dylan Mulvaney’s disastrous collab with Bud Light that has since seen the brewer lose $US22 billion in market cap. A poll by the US edition of The Daily Mail has revealed […]
Completely Oddball Apple Ad Hailed A Hypnotic “Masterpiece”
Hats off to Apple, its latest advertising push represents some of its best marketing work ever, even if the brand’s phones don’t seem to be keeping up. Enter a new spot that dropped overnight simply called “Battery for miles” and the smarts of Apple’s incumbent creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab and all reported shot on […]
Meta Teases More Threads Features, Twitter Buries Head
More features and improvements should be coming to Threads this week, according to Adam Mosseri, Meta’s head of Instagram. Posting on Threads, Mosseri said that the company had so far been “entirely focused on keeping the lights on and fixing bugs.” However, he also confirmed that the team would start to prioritise “obvious missing features” […]
Black Magic Woman Joins iHeartPodcast NetworkAustralia
Black Magic Woman, the podcast hosted by Mundanara Bayles, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the iHeart Podcast Network. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for Black Magic Woman as it becomes the first Indigenous podcast to join the iHeartPodcast NetworkAustralia, opening doors for expanded reach and the opportunity to educate and […]
ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]
News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]
FORWARD Opens Brand New Melbourne Office & Announces New Senior Hire
Public relations agency FORWARD has announced its expansion to Melbourne, following GrowthOps’ acquisition of the business in February this year. FORWARD is also delighted to announce the appointment of Lucy Saarelaht as the lead of the Melbourne FORWARD team. As senior account director, Saarelaht will work with agency founder and managing director Fergus Kibble to […]
Atomic 212° Takes A Bite Out Of My Muscle Chef’s Media
Atomic 212° has announced it has been appointed to the media strategy, planning and buying account for My Muscle Chef, effective immediately. Established by CEO Tushar Menon in 2013, My Muscle Chef’s fresh ready meals have helped millions of Australians lose weight, hit their fitness goals and feel healthier inside and out. In recent years, it has […]
Cerebral Palsy Alliance Unveils Brand Campaign “A Life Changing Movement” Via Cummins&Partners
Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) – a ground-breaking, global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy – has launched its new brand campaign with cummins&partners that celebrates the possibilities that occur when great minds think differently. This is the first work that cummins&partners and CPA launch together, after winning a competitive media and creative pitch this year.
DoorDash And McDonald’s Are Giving Away FREE Fries This Thursday!
B&T's not been as excited about a brand promo since we took home a Bacardi Breezer sun visor back in the summer of 2017.
Google AR Chief Departs Citing Company’s “Unstable Commitment & Vision” To the Tech
Google's AR chief has angrily quit his post, while many are now asking, "Shouldn't he have been a robot anyway?"
“There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth I’m Paying £35K For A W*nk!” – TV Star’s EPIC Denial That He Is The BBC Presenter At Centre Of Scandal
Yes, all this BBC coverage confirms B&T employs English people. And, sure, it has delivered this cracker of a headline.
“We’re Invited To Pitch Because We Say Something Different”: R/GA’s Australia’s New CEO Michael Titshall
B&T warns this one-on-one with the R/GA boss is a tad on the long side. But informative long, not boring long.
Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give 10 A Boost
There was a cat's whisker in last night's TV numbers & that's without veterinarian Dr Chris Brown making an appearance.
“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
Have no idea who KSI & Logan Paul are or what PRIME even is? Get one of the office youngsters to walk you through this.
Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament
Confused about the Voice To Parliament? Become utterly befuddled by tuning in to Sky News's coverage.
Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
IPG's Ellen Rafferty moves over to marketing firm Mindbox taking not one but three IPG embossed notebooks along the way.
“Prison’s For People Who Never Roller Skate!” Ad For Rollerskating Rink Resurfaces & It’s Being Hailed A Masterpiece!
Throw away the Tony Robbins tapes & all that Deepak Chopra malarkey, this ad is the only inspiration you'll ever need.
Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue
The radio numbers are in & in possible bad news for migrants, gays & the unemployed, Ray Hadley's done rather well.
Samsung Dares You To Look At Its New Phone In Latest Campaign By Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Samsung refusing to get over its Apple fixation in latest work that B&T's probably wrongly described as "spoof horror".
Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands
Often thought one of Snap's downsides was its lack of a link-in bio? Delete this from your Excel spreadsheet of anger.
Oh, The Beery Irony! Budweiser Enlists A Man (Lionel Messi) To Front Its Women’s World Cup Campaign!
We've no idea what goes on in the Anheuser-Busch marketing department, but common sense doesn't appear high on its KPIs.
From Stockbroker To Ryvalmedia GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media
B&T's chatting with the always entertaining Bianca Falloon. And not merely her juggling of the office oranges.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Unveils Rebrand
It may have required cutting up a dozen Belle & Home Beautiful mags but M&C Sport & Entertainment's rebrand has arrived.
One Green Bean Set To Spice Up Taco Bell’s PR
One Green Bean stocking-up on the softer four-ply loo rolls & a ready supply of De-Gas tablets after snaring Taco Bell.
Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board
Liam Walsh has joined the Fabulate board. Which is not to be mistaken with the Fabulon and ironing board.
QMS Appoints John Purcell As Inaugural Chief Technology Officer
Ten years ago if you'd said an OOH company needed a CTO people would've laughed. Not that there's laughs to be had here.
AJF Appoints Neville Doyle To Head Of Strategy
As B&T has long said, if you want a job done properly get a Neville to do it.
Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC
Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan. By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services […]
‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]
MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]
Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test
On the downside, we lost the third Test. On a more positive note, it appears all of England no longer wants us dead.
Accolade Wines Appoints Red Havas For PR
Red Havas wins Accolade Wines's PR. Now it just needs a creamy Camembert & a quince paste client to accompany it.
Domain Review & Broadsheet Partner For Shiny New Magazine
This new magazine has a bit of a latte and poodle feel about it. And that's probably intended as an insult.
Aussie Woman SHOCKED To See Her TikToks Being Used To Sell Anti-Bloat Pills
This includes an Aussie influencer, TikTok and anti-bloat medication. Disaster waiting to happen, really.