Fox League Launches A New Thursday Night Show Hosted By Lara Pitt: NRLW On Fox

To help unpack and analyse a huge 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, Fox League is launching a new Thursday night show, NRLW on Fox.

The 30-minute program, hosted by Lara Pitt, will focus on NRLW players and their stories, giving great access and insight to fans. The debut episode of NRLW on Fox will air next week (20 July) and will feature superstar players and Fox Sports ambassadors Tiana Penitani and Jessica Sergis.

The first match of the season kicks off on Saturday, July 22, with a new Queensland derby between the Titans and competition newcomers the Cowboys before 2022 premiers Newcastle take on St George Illawarra. NRLW will look different this year with nine rounds and doubleheaders each week. Fox League, available to watch on Foxtel and stream on Kayo Sports, is the home of Rugby League, with every game of the 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, including the Finals and Grand Final, available LIVE and ad-break-free during play. The 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final will be played before the men’s decider on Sunday, October 1.