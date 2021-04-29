Four Seasons Total Landscaping Goes Viral Again With FBI Meme

Everyone’s favourite Pennsylvanian landscaping company is back.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia became an overnight success last year, when former NYC mayor and Attorney for Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani held a press conference denying the election result in the small business’s carpark.

The rather strange press conference was reportedly the result of a mix-up between Four Seasons Total Landscaping and the local Four Seasons hotel.

After the world’s eyes turned to the small carpark, Four Seasons Total Landscaping moved to cash in on its newfound stardom, launching a range of merchandise shortly after the fiasco.

And now, the landscaping business is back, this time making fun of the recent FBI raids of Giuliani’s apartment and offices.

The company posted a meme showing FBI agents out the front of the store, saying “wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago”.

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

Federal agents reportedly seized electronic devices from Giuliani this week as part of an investigation into the lawyer’s business dealings with Ukraine.

As expected, Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s tweet has gained viral attention, garnering over 11K retweets at the time of publication.

The small business also indicated it is making a documentary, although it remains to be confirmed.