Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino Reappears At Telehealth Weight Loss Company

Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of X (formerly Twitter) and ex-NBCUniversal ad exec, has reappeared as the CEO of eMed Population Health.

eMed Population Health is a Miami-based digital health platform for GLP-1/GIP population health management. In other words, it’s a telehealth weight-loss business.

Yaccarino spectacularly stepped down from X earlier this year after appearing to fail in her mission to get advertisers to reopen their chequebooks and spend on the platform after Elon Musk acquired it.

Musk, it seems, has given up on X as an advertising platform and has increasingly been using X as the frontline in his bid for an AI megacompany.

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me,” Yaccarino wrote in a post on X announcing her departure.

In a release, eMed said Yaccarino’s arrival was “a rare opportunity to bring on a dynamic CEO who turned around one of the most complex digital platforms in the world, and add a hands-on visionary who will accelerate the company’s mission to revolutionise chronic care delivery.”

No pressure, then.

The Financial Times has reported that while many brands did return to X, some in the industry “complained privately that they felt pressured to return”. Yaccarino has denied that characterisation.

Henry Innis, co-founder of market mix modelling firm Mutinex, has described Yaccarino’s departure as less about a failure to bring ad dollars back to the platform and more akin to a clash of “tectonic plates” with a legacy social media business model butting heads with the realities of artificial intelligence.

eMed, by Yaccarino’s reckoning, is facing similar sector-wide structural transformation.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it. There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before,” said Yaccarino.

“To be a leader in today’s healthcare marketplace, companies need to have a fearless tenacity that allows them to not only grow, but to also be brave enough to step forward and redefine an entire industry. We are very well-positioned to be that tenacious leader, striving toward our ultimate goal of improving global healthcare outcomes through our groundbreaking services and platforms.”

We’ll stop in from time-to-time to see how she’s getting on. We’ll always have our memories at the Carlton in Cannes.