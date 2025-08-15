Marketing

Former VICE, Crowd DNA Boss Stephanie Winkler Launches ‘Magic Gold’ APAC Cultural Insight & Strategy Consultancy

Former Vice Media and Crowd DNA boss Stephanie Winkler has launched Magic Gold, a collective of Asia-Pacific’s most experienced cultural insight and strategy consultants, working together to help brands win across the region.

With a deep bench of more than 40 senior practitioners (and counting) across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, China, India, Japan, Korea, and more, Magic Gold’s contributors have worked with the world’s biggest brands across dozens of categories.

They combine expertise in research, insight, strategy, anthropology, technology, and creativity to decode culture, uncover strategic opportunity, and fuel bold brand thinking—tailor-made for success in local markets.

Magic Gold said it builds expert teams, practices multiple methodologies and offers lean, modular pricing. It can offer brands trend-scanning, unstructured data analysis, quantitative and quantitative research, semiotics and scenario planning and more.

It added it uses AI “where it adds value” such as streamlining logistics, accelerating timelines, and sharpening workflows. “But never to replace human thinking, according to the company.

“We believe the insight and strategy industry is changing, and that Asia Pacific is the centre of the world. A new era demands a new kind of offer: purpose-built to help bold brands break through in the world’s most dynamic markets,” it added.

It is offering brands a US$10,000 insight and strategy bundle offer.

