Former UM Head Of Trading Andrew Murray Joins Accenture Song

Staff Writers
Andrew Murray has joined Accenture Song as its media operations lead following its seismic Optus win.

Murray departed UM in February last year before taking on contract roles with (what was) GroupM as transition leads for the Nestle and Amazon accounts.

B&T revealed Accenture Song won the Optus last week.

Previously Optus worked with the media agency UM, and the creative agencies M+C Saatchi and Emotive, and well as BRX for production.

Lauren Dawber, Optus senior director of media and operations, said: “We’re excited to bring Droga5’s world-class creativity together with Accenture Song Media’s powerful media capability. This partnership strengthens our ability to connect with customers in more meaningful, effective, and culturally relevant ways.”

“For us, Optus is a perfect and truly unique foundational partner. One that embodies the spirit of what it means to be a challenger and has the depth of talent across their marketing team to realise that ambition,” said Fein, managing director of media at Accenture Song.

“There’s limitless potential for this partnership, with our media proposition underpinned by AI and Optus being a Technology first business.”

Optus becomes Accenture Song’s first significant media client. B&T understands it spends north of $100 million on media billings with the bulk on digital, around 60 per cent, and the remainder on non-digital media.

