Former The Royals’ Managing Partner Dan Beaumont Launches GAME Creative Advisory

Dan Beaumont, former managing partner at The Royals, has launched GAME Creative Advisory.

Billed as a new player in the marketing and communications landscape, GAME specialises in transforming and building brands. The advisory will invent, reposition, revitalise or resurrect brands so that they can positively impact business performance.

GAME will co-create with the exceptional independent talent, who have opted out of traditional agency constraints, to provide a full suite of services that builds brand strength. These high-performance teams will work closely with clients on their assignments, to design, create and build brands properly so they can engage their audiences in a more impactful way.

The approach to teamwork is open, trust-based and focused on intensive bursts of “deep work”. Combine this methodology with all the technology available and you get ‘radical collaboration’. It’s potent stuff.

Game’s unique model is designed for changing client demands, characterised by tight budgets, project-based work, growing prevalence of in-house capability, yet a critical need for high-quality, impactful creative ideas to build a competitive advantage for businesses.

Dan Beaumont, founder and managing director of GAME, said that its “philosophy is simple”.

“We help brands play to win. GAME doesn’t have a brand line, but if it did, this would be it. Playing to win is a far more successful approach than trying not to lose. Our aim is to assist marketers and business leaders to build brands with conviction. The strongest brands in any category have a positive energy, they believe in something and stand firm on it. Strong brands also know their voice and use it powerfully, building momentum for an organisation. It’s doing the right things really well, over and over. That’s playing to win.

“GAME will be an advisory that is constantly thinking creatively about everything it does, to add value to the way clients approach their business and category. When you combine our type of radical collaboration with ambitious clients you get a really exciting partnership. I hope working with GAME will be professionally satisfying, personally fulfilling, and build the lives of everyone who works with us,” he added.