Former Havas CMO Launches GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory

Francis Coady, former chief marketing and content officer at Havas Media Network Australia, has announced the establishment of GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory. Based in Sydney at Disney Studios, the marcoms advisory and original content creation company is focused on harnessing the power of entertainment and storytelling within the advertising and communications industry to unlock powerful audience connections for brands.

GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory diverges from the traditional agency or consultancy blueprint. By fusing entertainment principles into every brand experience, GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory turns generic corporate strategies into impactful narratives that resonate with stakeholders, employees, and customers alike. At the core of the company’s philosophy is the belief that every interaction with a business is an opportunity to deepen connections. By building consistent, positive, and purposeful entertainment brand moments, businesses can transform from the inside out, fostering a strong, cohesive culture that drives organisational success.

“I created this company to truly take hold of the transformative power of entertainment. Every company has meaningful stories that deserve to be showcased,” explains Coady. “Our deep expertise lies in discovering these unique narratives and turning them into entertaining experiences that engage audiences on an emotional level,” said Coady.

GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory approaches each brand project as if evaluating a film, TV show, or song, prioritising storytelling, audience connection, and emotional engagement. Their strategies transcend mere plans; they bring them to life through captivating, branded content, immersive events, holistic advertising, and strategic partnerships.

GRAND PACIFIC Advisory will focus on a core series of services, including strategic insights and market intelligence, full-service commercial advertising across OSEP channels, branded content creation, and podcast and broadcast production.

GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment will also lead the way in developing and funding original scripted drama, documentaries, comedy, music, and podcasts, aiming to forge powerful creative partnerships locally and worldwide. The scripted slate is represented by the global entertainment group William Morris Endeavour (WME) out of London.

During his impressive career, Francis Coady has achieved remarkable successes in the entertainment industry, managing iconic acts like Thirsty Merc (Warner/Atlantic) and global act Hi-5, leading to double-platinum albums, extensive large-scale touring, and securing major TV, film, and partnership deals. Coady also founded and executive produced the highly regarded Bondi Short Film Festival for thirteen years, which became a cornerstone event for discovering and supporting emerging film talent in Australia. As General Manager at Merchantwise Group, he worked with major film studios to create large-scale content partnerships.

Coady launched and oversaw Havas Sports & Entertainment Group (Havas/Vivendi), where he created and executive produced the multi-award-winning content series “THE LONG ROAD,” starring notable Australian talents Guy Sebastian and Amy Shark, which amassed millions of views, along with leading national brands including Gillette, Avis Budget Group, Red Bull, Kayo, and Destination NSW.

In 2021, Coady became chief marketing and content officer at Havas Media Network in Australia, overseeing all content and communications while managing key client relationships. His leadership emphasised inclusiveness and respect within a team of over 150 members, highlighting his exceptional impact on the intersections of entertainment and advertising.

“GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory has hit the ground, and stage for that matter, running with fantastic uptake from clients including Veterans Film Foundation, Komo Technologies, GolfSpace Australia, and Chisel, who have understood and greatly benefited from the power of unlocking the principles of entertainment to emotionally connect with their audiences. I can’t wait to share some of the work we are doing,” added Francis.