Former FunLabs Marketing Boss Oonagh Flanagan Takes Off As WebJet’s CMO

Oonagh Flanagan has joined Webjet Group as its first CMO in Australia.

In her new role, Flanagan will oversee the marketing strategy for Webjet OTA in Australia and New Zealand while also spearheading loyalty initiatives across Webjet Group.

WebJet said she will play a “key role” in advancing the Group’s FY30 strategic priorities across marketing, loyalty, digital platforms, and e-commerce—including steering a refresh of the iconic Webjet OTA brand, set to launch later this year.

With over 20 years’ experience in marketing and leadership – including most recently as global chief marketing officer of Funlab Pty Ltd – Flanagan brings a strong track record of strategically scaling brands, crafting compelling brand experiences, leading high-performing teams, and delivering both immediate impact and long-term brand value.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in Webjet Group’s FY30 strategy – a robust plan to double Total Transaction Value (TTV) and redefine the travel experience through digital innovation.

Technology is central to this transformation, and Flanagan’s role will focus on harnessing data-driven insights and advanced marketing technologies to enhance how Webjet connects with customers across Australasia. This includes exploring pathways for how artificial intelligence can further improve marketing efficiency, personalisation, and productivity.

“Webjet Group is doubling down on its strategic priorities as a standalone, ASX-listed travel leader,” said Katrina Barry, CEO and MD of Webjet Group. “Marketing plays a pivotal role in this new strategy, driving customer growth, increasing top-of-mind awareness, powering loyalty, and shaping the evolution of our brand. Oonagh’s appointment signals our commitment to this vision. She brings the energy, creativity, and proven leadership needed to help elevate Webjet to the next level.”

“Webjet has long been a well-loved, homegrown Aussie icon, but it’s never felt more energised or ambitious than it does today,” said Flanagan. “This is a business with strong foundations, a bold vision and agenda, and a team that’s bursting with passion and ambition. As an avid traveller, I believe the holiday starts the moment you’re inspired, and I can’t wait to help ignite that spark for all Webjet customers.”