Former CHEP, Clems & Virgin PR Leads Launch New Agency

Nick Zonnios, Lauren Hunt.

Lauren Hunt, formerly of Qantas, and Nick Zonnios, formerly of CHEP Network, have come together to launch Zonnios&Hunt, a new communications consultancy built to help brands tell better stories.

The business aims to provide a more nimble and efficient solution to clients’ communications challenges by having senior expertise drive the entire journey – from strategy through to execution.

Over the course of their careers, Hunt and Zonnios have held senior positions at Virgin Australia, Clemenger BBDO and CHEP Network among others, leading award-winning PR programs across a range of sectors, including finance, automotive, retail, travel, FMCG and more.

Commenting on the launch, Hunt said, “We created Zonnios&Hunt to be the kind of consultancy we’d want to work with – one that cares about our clients’ business as much as our own.

“Following years of experience partnering with some of Australia’s most loved brands, we’re now uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, memorable work that is as efficient as it is effective.”

Zonnios added, “If you hang around agencies long enough, you realise that what clients want and what they get are often two different things. The real value lies in providing clients with direct access to strategic counsel, creative thinking and sharp execution. That’s exactly what we’re built to deliver.

“We’re not here to win your business, we’re here to work on it. Clients get senior smarts across the whole journey, and the businesses we work with get to tell better stories.”

