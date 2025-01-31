Former AJF ECD Scott Walker Starts New Agency: Ferocious

Former AJF Partnership ECD Scott Walker has officially launched his new agency, Ferocious, and is plotting a different approach.

Walker said that Ferocious is setting out to be the industry leader in narrative-driven brand experiences.

Ferocious plans to operate as a fully integrated creative collective unlike traditional agency models.

“Our creators are not just strategists, designers, or content makers, they are cultural instigators who shape the very worlds brands seek to enter,” said Walker.

“By embedding the voices and perspectives of real cultural icons and insiders at every stage – from ideation to execution – we ensure brands don’t just participate in culture but actively shape it.

“In a world where authenticity is everything, Ferocious is the ultimate culture hack for brands hungry for real impact and relevance. By fusing storytelling with lived experience and cultural credibility, we transform brands into movements, audiences into communities, and moments into milestones.”