AdvertisingNewsletter

Former AJF ECD Scott Walker Starts New Agency: Ferocious

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Scott Walker.

Former AJF Partnership ECD Scott Walker has officially launched his new agency, Ferocious, and is plotting a different approach.

Walker said that Ferocious is setting out to be the industry leader in narrative-driven brand experiences.

Ferocious plans to operate as a fully integrated creative collective unlike traditional agency models.

“Our creators are not just strategists, designers, or content makers, they are cultural instigators who shape the very worlds brands seek to enter,” said Walker.

“By embedding the voices and perspectives of real cultural icons and insiders at every stage – from ideation to execution – we ensure brands don’t just participate in culture but actively shape it.

“In a world where authenticity is everything, Ferocious is the ultimate culture hack for brands hungry for real impact and relevance. By fusing storytelling with lived experience and cultural credibility, we transform brands into movements, audiences into communities, and moments into milestones.”

Related posts:

  1. Jack Link’s Picks Creative & Media Agencies
  2. Enrichd Group Nabs Former Hearts & Science Strategy Boss Kim Dolengowski For GM Marketing & Strategy Role
  3. Hello Social To Go Full-Service
  4. Today The Brave’s Emma Jane Edwards Swaps Sydney For Darwin
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Ipsos Acquires Whereto Research
Today The Brave’s Emma Jane Edwards Swaps Sydney For Darwin
TV Ratings (30/01/2025): “We Friend-Zoned Each Other” – Bride & Groom Get MAFS Shock Of Their Life
The Joy Of Discovery: Can We Learn From Management Consultants?
Register Lost your password?