Former ABC Journo Emma Alberici Joins Comparison Site Compare The Market
Online insurance comparison website, Compare the Market Australia has appointed Emma Alberici as Chief Strategy, Government Relations and Communications Officer.
Previously, Alberici was chief economics correspondent at the ABC, one of many senior positions she held during her 18 years with the organisation. Before this, she was a senior journalist at the Nine Network, where she wrote three editions of the best-selling Small Business Book.
Employing 250 people locally, Compare the Market Australia is part of an emerging group of dynamic fintech firms finding innovative and efficient ways to deliver financial services to time poor and value conscious consumers.
Compare the Market is part of the global BHL Group. Compare the Market Australia’s chief executive officer Rob Clancy, said he looked forward to Alberici playing a key role in helping the company achieve its growth targets. “We have significant ambitions for the Australian business – not only to be the biggest comparison service locally, but also to match our UK counterpart’s market share and success,” he said.
“Emma will draw on 30 years’ experience as a respected business reporter to analyse key market dynamics, identify strategic opportunities, and engage with a wide range of regulatory and governmental stakeholders.”
After a varied and rewarding career in journalism, Emma said she was energised by the potential of this new challenge.
“I’m thrilled to be joining a multinational company that remains agile enough to innovate and evolve according to the consumer needs of the regions in which it operates.”
The BHL Group operates insurance and online comparison businesses, employing approximately 10,000 people globally. Its first online comparison site, Compare The Market UK, was launched in 2006 and is now the biggest personal insurance intermediary in the UK. It also runs comparison businesses in South Africa, Turkey, France and Thailand.
Compare the Market Australia launched in late 2012, introducing the Australian market to its now well-known and much-loved meerkat mascots. After a significant investment in leading technology, research and development, it has built a loyal cohort of more than four million consumers.
“Emma is the ultimate consumer champion – there is a real cultural alignment between her beliefs and our own. Compare the Market is proud of the service it provides for consumers and positions itself as the gold standard of comparison services. We believe Emma’s skillset and new lens will help refine our consumer offering and drive positive change across the industry as a whole,” added Clancy.
Alberici starts her role on Monday, 28 September as part of Compare the Market Australia’s Senior Executive Team, reporting to the CEO.
