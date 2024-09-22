Forethought Boosts BrandComms.AI Platform With New Hires & Promotions

Forethought has announced the appointment of three new staff and two promotions for BrandComms.AI, its new Generative AI platform for effective advertising.

The new roles have been created to meet market demand for the BrandComms.AI platform, which allows marketers and brands to generate onstrategy creative ideas anchored in consumer behaviour and tested with real consumers.

Isobell Roberts has been promoted from head of digital and communications to creative & communications director, after a year of concentrated development coleading BrandComms.AI.

Zoe Dyer has also been promoted from designer to AI creative engineer. She has been at Forethought since 2022, working across client projects and playing a key role in integrating AI-driven design solutions.

“BrandComms.AI is trained on Forethought’s 30-plus years of marketing science methodologies, all delivered in a single platform. So, it demands the best, smartest and most innovative team to deliver on this legacy, and the diverse range of skillsets we have here will do exactly that,” said Forethought founder and executive chairman, Ken Roberts.

“As Gen AI technology rolls on – and scepticism about other products rises – we are confident our offering is at the forefront of game-changing marketing effectiveness, in part, because of our rich Content Store feeding the inputs required to produce creative concepts. I am excited to be able to promote Isobell and Zoe, and to welcome our new members to the team”.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the response BrandComms.AI has received from clients and partners since its launch in May. These appointments are another step in ensuring brands and their agencies can be confident that our platform is robust, tested, and secure,” said Forethought partner and head of product, Daniel Lord.

In further appointments, Annie Dang joins BrandComms.AI as senior platform developer from Nektar.ai in Singapore, where she was a senior software engineer. A specialist in software development, machine learning and cloud infrastructure, Annie’s 12-year career also includes stints in Seoul and London.

Thomas Berard has been appointed to the team as AI designer. He is a multidisciplinary artist with an emphasis on AI prompt engineering and has worked collaboratively alongside Sony Music, Cirque Du Soleil, Jason Derulo, Eskimo Joe and Slash from Guns N’ Roses.

Isabella Wills joins Forethought also as an AI designer. A recent Bachelor of Design graduate, Isabella is currently working toward a Graduate Certificate in Programming and Development and brings her design and tech skillset to the BrandComms.AI team.