Football Australia Joins Forces With Global Superstar ‘Tones And I’

Football Australia and the CommBank Matildas are delighted to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Tones And I, the chart-topping global sensation and multi-award-winning songwriter.

This historic collaboration unites the worlds of music and football, igniting a powerful synergy that promises to captivate fans across Australia, and the world.

In an era where music and sport are essential elements of our cultural fabric, this partnership represents an exciting convergence of two artistic powerhouses. Tones And I’s meteoric rise to stardom, coupled with her exceptional talent and chart-topping success, makes this the perfect alliance for the CommBank Matildas as they embark on the most exciting period in the history of women’s football in Australia.

The collaboration will see Football Australia and Tones And I collaborate on promotional opportunities across digital and broadcast assets and in an exciting first, Football Australia and Tones And I are delighted to announce that Tones And I‘s hugely anticipated upcoming new single, “The Greatest”, will feature on Football Australia channels and platforms in the build up to its official release next month.

“The Greatest” will be the ultimate anthem to support the CommBank Matildas and inspire their global fan base over coming weeks and months.

By joining forces, Football Australia and Tones And I’s shared vision of unity, inspiration, and innovation will redefine the intersection of music and football, creating an indelible legacy for generations to come.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Tones And I into the Football Australia family. As an Australian who became a global superstar, her music and reach truly transcends boundaries, just like our beloved CommBank Matildas.

“We aim to create an unforgettable fusion of sport and sound, uniting fans through their shared love for both football and Tones And I’s anthemic music. This collaboration further extends Football Australia’s reach into popular culture.”

Winner of five coveted ARIA Awards, Tones And I shared her excitement about the collaboration, commenting: “Joining forces with the CommBank Matildas is a dream come true. This incredible team is a source of true inspiration for me and so many other Australians. Music has the power to bring people together, and football does the same.

“I can’t wait to witness the magic that unfolds when these two worlds collide. Let’s make history together. Go Tillies!”

With multi-platinum success in 17 countries across the globe, Tones And I has become a household name, enchanting millions of fans with her distinctive voice and infectious melodies.

Garnering over 10 billion streams worldwide and an astonishing 2 billion views on YouTube, Tones And I has captivated listeners on a global scale, transcending borders and touching the hearts of fans from all walks of life, while cementing her status as one of the most influential songwriters of her generation.

This Friday, 14 July, the CommBank Matildas will play world ranked #5, France at Marvel Stadium in Tones And I’s home town of Melbourne, in a “Send-Off” match before Australia embarks on its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 journey.

A record-breaking crowd of over 45,000 fans are expected to pack out Marvel Stadium, with a very limited number of tickets still available via Ticketmaster.

The Victorian Government and Football Australia are also hosting a free public presentation of the CommBank Matildas FIFA Women’s World Cup Squad at Federation Square, Melbourne on Tuesday, 11 July, with activities commencing at 2:00pm AEST and the CommBank Matildas’ Squad appearing from 4:00pm AEST.