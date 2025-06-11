Football Australia Collaborates With M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ To Kick Off ‘Forever Golden’

As the Socceroos celebrate qualification for their sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup™, Football Australia has launched a bold new brand platform: ‘Forever Golden’, developed in collaboration with M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ.

‘Forever Golden’ redefines how Australia sees its men’s national team—not as a nostalgic reflection of past glories, but as a bold, modern cultural force still writing its greatest chapters. It challenges the notion that the Socceroos’ best days are behind them, instead spotlighting a team that continues to deliver iconic moments well beyond the celebrated ‘Golden Generation’ of 2006 – a campaign built on belief, momentum, and the unshakable spirit of Australian football.

From lifting a first major international trophy in 2015 to pushing Argentina to the limit in a Round of 16 knock-out match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (Australia’s best ever performance at a FIFA World Cup), the campaign poses a provocative question: What if our golden era isn’t over? What if it’s only just beginning?

Crafted to resonate with both diehard and next-gen fans, Forever Golden is more than a campaign—it’s a movement grounded in belief, community, and culture. It unites the passion of football with the energy of fashion, music, and street culture, transforming the Socceroos from a national team into a national symbol. Whether you’re chanting from the terraces or streaming from your couch at 3am, Forever Golden is a rallying cry for all who bleed green and gold.

At the heart of the campaign is a striking new visual identity developed in partnership with creative studio Ooft. The custom wordmark captures the kinetic rhythm of a flag in motion—dynamic, modern, and steeped in terrace energy, symbolising movement, pride, and a team powered by its people.

“The Socceroos represent so much more than 90 minutes of football—they reflect the pride, grit and multicultural identity of modern Australia,” said Heather Garriock, interim CEO of Football Australia. “Forever Golden honours our past while igniting belief in our future. It’s a bold expression of who we are and where we’re headed on the world stage.”

“It’s easy to romanticise the so-called golden era and forget just how much this team has achieved since,” added Daniel Borghesi, creative director, M+C Saatchi.

“As a lifelong Socceroos tragic, it’s been an absolute honour to help rebrand the team with a statement that captures just how bright the future of Australian men’s football really is. Forever Golden flips one of the team’s biggest criticisms into a statement of belief. Speaking of, I think we’ll win the World Cup.”

The Forever Golden platform will roll out across film, outdoor, digital, social, and in-stadium environments—igniting a fresh chapter in the Socceroos story as we embark on preparations for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Tony Popovic, head coach of the Socceroos, concluded: “We know just how special it is to wear the Socceroos jersey.

“The pride it instils in us as we represent our friends, our family and our nation. This campaign reminds us that while the past provides us wonderful moments and memories that live within all of us—the best is still to come. We’re excited to now take that journey towards FIFA World Cup 26™️.”