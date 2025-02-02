Focus Group Launches Pro Bono Program, ‘Grow Your Good,’ Offering Services To Positive Impact Organisations

Focus Group, a Sydney-based agency specialising in human insights, strategy, and creative, has announced the launch of its new pro bono initiative, ‘Grow Your Good’. The program is designed to support organisations that are making a positive impact, offering access to the agency’s guidance, strategies and creative solutions.

Applications for the Grow Your Good program open on 3 February and close on 17 March 2025. The campaign invites mission-driven organisations to apply for tailored support that helps amplify their voice, expand their reach and drive meaningful change. The program provides selected organisations with professional design, marketing, strategy and sustainability services — all without the constraints of a budget.

“As an accredited B Corp, we’re dedicated to making a positive change. We’re investing our time where it matters most – supporting organisations that are having a real impact,” Carlos Jonmundsson, founder at Focus Group said.

“We recognise our position as a small business in a big world facing lots of challenges. But we also recognise that our passion and our distinctive expertise can create amplification for substantial impact – a ‘ripple effect’. We believe in the power of creativity and strategy to elevate organisations that are genuinely transforming the world for the better”.

The Grow Your Good program is open to businesses, non-profits, and social enterprises that are committed to creating positive change. Whether it’s a pioneering sustainability initiative or a non-profit supporting marginalised communities, Focus Group’s team will work closely with these organisations to develop campaigns, branding and communication assets that help them stand out.