Flight Centre Names New Global Corporate CMO

The Flight Centre Travel Group has announced Scott Alboni will take the reins as the global chief marketing officer for the flagship corporate businesses of FCM Travel and Corporate Traveller in the latest ‘Brightness of Future’ success story for the company.

Alboni has been promoted into the role following six years as senior vice president of marketing for FCM Travel globally and replaces Frits de Kok, who will become leader of the FCM Meetings & Events business in EMEA following its global expansion.

In true FCM ‘alternative’ fashion, Alboni led the rebrand of the entire business during the pandemic to ensure the large market specialists came out stronger the other side – as well as other notable successes like the rollout of the FCM Platform for customers.

“We have had some amazing achievements worldwide for the FCM business, namely the rebrand that took place early on that really re-established our position in the market, which triggered a fantastic growth period with some huge wins for the company across the board. I was privileged to work with some of the best talent in the industry to successfully deliver on that project,” Alboni said.

“My core focuses in the future will centre on driving new marketing innovation through our MarTech, helping to drive business insights through our innovative customer experiences programs, and have more data-driven marketing strategies.

“This will support our flagship brands with the next level of their growth and development as we continue to keep our famous blend of people and technology to ensure we are at the forefront of people’s, and the industry’s, minds.

“FCM and Corporate Traveller are on such incredible journeys with exciting potential for continued growth and so much more that can happen and be achieved – I can’t wait to deep dive into both businesses even more and help to propel that even more.

“I’m simply excited to represent and be the voice of marketing for our two flagship businesses and the marketing community within them – team members that I already love – to really help drive them forward and optimise our outputs in all regions. I’m ready and raring to go.”

Flight Centre Travel Group Global Corporate CEO, Chris Galanty, paid tribute to de Kok and was enthusiastic about Alboni’s appointment.

“I’d like to thank Frits for the incredible role he’s played in developing the global marketing functions for the FCM and Corporate Traveller businesses into a truly world-class operation that delivers the very best for both our people and our valued customers,” Galanty said.

“It’s a great pleasure that we were able to facilitate a pathway for Frits to follow his passion and I’m certain that the FCM M&E business in EMEA will be a roaring success under his stewardship.

“Our businesses are positioned strongly to continue their upward trajectory under the leadership of Scott – who already has so many impressive global achievements under his belt for FCM – and I’m sure his Brightness of Future promotion will see our businesses soar higher than ever.”

