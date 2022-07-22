FleishmanHillard Announces Slew Of New Leadership Appointments

FleishmanHillard Announces Slew Of New Leadership Appointments
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
FleishmanHillard Australia and New Zealand has named Jenna Orme (pictured, left) as managing director and Lexi Penfold (pictured, right) as general manager, along with directors for its corporate and consumer communication practices.

Part of both the global FleishmanHillard network and TBWA locally, Orme and Penfold will lead the integrated communications agency into a new era, following the resurgence of the tourism industry resulting in growth amongst the agency’s client list, alongside FMCG and professional services wins.

Leveraging key capabilities stretching from corporate and crisis communications through to influencer marketing, social and earned creative, the agency will drive transformative outcomes for brands and businesses.

Heading up the corporate discipline is the newly appointed director of corporate communications, Emma Jane Edwards. Edwards’ experience spans global agency networks, M&C Saatchi Group, Edelman, and Weber Shandwick, working across clients Coca-Cola, Samsung, Amazon and Unilever. Her appointment marks her return to FleishmanHillard following a previous stint in London.

Additionally, Alex Opitz has been promoted to lead the consumer brands division in the new role of director of brand marketing. Alex joined FleishmanHillard in 2018, and her expertise in the travel, tech and luxury sectors developed over 15 years in the industry working across brands such as Luxottica, Cathay Pacific, Bose, Fitbit and Carnival Australia has proven integral to the growth of the consumer division.

Orme steps into the newly created role after eight years at the agency, six as general manager. She has been responsible for guiding the agency to accolades from AWARD, Campaign and most recently gold in Post-Pandemic Recovery at PR Week Asia for Carnival Australia.

Penfold moves across from FleishmanHillard’s sister PR agency, Eleven – also part of the TBWA Group – where she supported the team in a leadership position over the last twelve months.

Penfold said: “I am incredibly excited to stay within the TBWA family and transition into FleishmanHillard. I have watched the team from the wings this past year and look forward to getting stuck into the work and supporting a passionate and talented group of people who bring smarts and creativity to what they do, each day.”

Orme said: “It’s been a great eight years and I’m looking forward to the next phase with Lexi, Emma Jane and Alex. Our global smarts through the FleishmanHillard network integrated with sharp local insights and talent gives clients an edge as it moves into its next era and our people the chance to grow beyond our shores.”

Roberto Pace, group managing director, PR at TBWA, added: “FleishmanHillard is the quiet achiever of our TBWA Collective, going from strength to strength each year. It’s uniquely positioned to bring the best of the global FleishmanHillard network to life locally alongside what TBWA can offer through strategic and creative services. Kudos to Jenna, Lexi and the team for what they’ve achieved so far, and what’s to come.”

FleishmanHillard

