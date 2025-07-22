Five By Five Global Appointed To Surf Life Saving Australia’s Creative & Brand Activation Account

Five by Five Global has been appointed as Surf Life Saving Australia’s (SLSA) new creative and brand activation agency of record, following an extensive national pitch. Dozens of agencies put their hats in the ring for the coveted account, with Five by Five ultimately selected to help steer SLSA into its next era.

The appointment will see Five by Five Global partner with SLSA on a major national launch campaign in 2026 aimed at bringing Australians together to celebrate and support the surf lifesaving community.

This win comes as the agency in Australia approaches 12 months under the leadership of managing director Mark Anderson, marking another milestone in a year that has seen the indie agency secure new partnerships with the Governance Institute of Australia, HoverAir, a yet-to-be-launched new skincare brand, and deliver award-winning work for Hydralyte.

“We’re incredibly proud to be chosen to help shape the next chapter for Surf Life Saving Australia. It’s an incredible organisation with a remarkable legacy and a mission that resonates deeply with our team and with all Australians,” said Mark Anderson, managing director at Five by Five in Australia.

“This is a particularly special win for us and testament to the energy, passion and ideas our people bring to the table every day.”

“It was a fiercely competitive process, which reflects the respect and passion so many have for the Surf Life Saving movement. Five by Five’s creative thinking, strategic clarity and understanding of our purpose really stood out,” added Brett Morgan, senior brand, marketing and communications manager at Surf Life Saving Australia.

“We’re excited to partner with them to deliver something truly unifying for Australia in 2026 and beyond.”

Media strategy and buying will continue to be managed by incumbent partner, Love Media.