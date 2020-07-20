Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster

Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Independent agency Five by Five Global has added major tech brand Gigabyte and luxury watch disruptor Bausele to their Sydney client list, following a series of competitive pitches. They’ve also landed Logans – the iconic, heritage Sydney music retailer.

As a result, the agency will be moving to larger offices on Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills.

The integrated creative agency, known for its launch marketing expertise, has worked hard to find success during the Covid-19 period also adding a leading medicinal cannabis brand, a charity client, a global talent agency and three well-funded tech startups to its roster which already includes Volt Bank, Patron Tequila, Red Bull Gaming & Lenovo.

During a challenging Q2, the agency was mindful to balance out their new business drive with pro-bono work.

“We acted very early to deal with the threat and impact of Covid-19, so we’re extremely proud that our decisiveness helped us to continue our great work across a range of sectors,” said Five by Five Global managing director Matt Lawton [feature image].

“In tandem with our slew of new clients, we made sure to pay it forward by hosting a series of free online relaunch workshops for businesses and brands looking to hit the ground running after lockdown.”

On the state of their global business, Lawton spoke to best practice in navigating a pandemic and a major downturn in media spend.

“Our offices in the UK and US have all pulled through the crisis in strong shape, thanks to some proactive decisions we made early in March, our unique positioning and our long term approach to business development. I believe independents like us are set to thrive in the current environment because we’ve adapted faster, we’re leaner and we can hire from a talent pool that’s now deeper than ever.” Lawton continued.

Work starts immediately for the agency on all their new business.

 

Five By Five Global

