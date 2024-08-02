CampaignsNewsletter

First Nations Illustrator Jade Goodwin Designs Australia’s Love Your Bookshop Day Campaign

BookPeople, the association for Australian booksellers, has revealed the official artwork created by First Nations illustrator, Jade Goodwin, for this year’s national Love Your Bookshop Day (LYBD) campaign.

To celebrate 100 years of championing Australian bookshops, books and reading, BookPeople commissioned Goodwin to create artwork that reflects the celebratory nature of LYBD and spotlights the special role local bookshops play within their communities, in line with the day’s theme of ‘Giving the Gift of Imagination’.

Jade Goodwin

“There’s something truly magical about wandering through a bookshop. As an illustrator, bookshops are my go-to for a burst of inspiration. Every visit lights up my imagination and helps me bring stories to life through my art. The passionate booksellers are the real stars, always ready with the perfect book recommendation, making my creative journey even more magical and helping me share the gift of imagination with others,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin is the illustrator of the Little Ash, Yarn Quest, and Tennis Camp Diaries series, as well as Ash Barty’s My Dream For You and Charlotte Barkla’s Let’s Try Again Another Day, and has plenty more books currently in progress.

“We are huge admirers of Jade’s work and are always excited to support local, emerging talent within the industry. She has done an excellent job of bringing the message of Love Your Bookshop Day to life and showing how bookshops aren’t just about books,” said Robbie Egan, CEO of BookPeople.

Goodwin echoed this sentiment about the true value of bookshops, pointing out that they are vibrant communities where creativity and imagination thrive. “The booksellers I’ve met are more than just helpful guides,” she continued. “They’re true enthusiasts who share a deep love for stories. Their recommendations often lead me to discover unexpected gems. They play a crucial role in my creative process, offering insights and encouragement that keep my imagination flowing, which is why I’m grateful for this opportunity to spotlight the work they do.”

BookPeople members can now use the newly created campaign print and digital assets to promote LYBD 2024, which will take place on Saturday 12 October.

