Finder Predicts 9% Increase In Christmas Spending

A Finder survey of 1,061 respondents revealed the average Australian is expected to spend $1,479 each this Christmas – a 9 per cent increase from the average spend of $1,361 in 2022.



This works out to be $30 billion in holiday spending, up from $27.3 billion last year.



The research found Aussies are set to fork out $533 on average for flights and accommodation – up 16 per cent from $458 last year.

How much money do you think you will spend on the following this holiday period? Category Average spend Percentage of those spending National spend Presents $373 78 per cent $7.6 billion Flights/travel $533 30 per cent $10.8 billion Food (ie. big holiday meals/entertaining) $249 80 per cent $5.1 billion Alcohol $192 64 per cent $3.9 billion Eating/drinking out $133 57 per cent $2.7 billion Source: Finder survey of 1,061 respondents, October 2023



Presents come second, with the average spend predicted to be $373 – an estimated $7.6 billion on gift giving nationally. This is followed by food ($249) and eating out ($133).



Those planning a boozy silly season will fork out $192 on alcohol – equivalent to $3.9 billion across Australia.



Sarah Megginson, money expert at Finder, said with eight weeks left until Christmas, Aussies still have time to spread expenses out. “The festive season is a notoriously expensive time of year and household budgets have already taken a battering”.



“Christmas and all the associated costs can lead to a lot of financial stress, so it’s ideal if you can start budgeting and planning ahead now, to spread costs out over a couple of pay periods”.



Megginson urged Aussies to exercise restraint and set a clear budget for the silly season. “Inflation and interest rates have hit us all really hard in 2023 and many are struggling to make ends meet. That means Christmas might look a little different to what you’ve had in previous years”.



“You can still celebrate and enjoy the festive season without going into debt or putting yourself under financial pressure”.



Megginson encouraged shoppers to make the most of the sales in the lead up to Christmas such as Black Friday and Click Frenzy, where big brands can be deeply discounted.



“Consider chatting to family members and setting small budgets or adapting your traditions slightly – such as doing Secret Santa with the adults or only buying for kids, or all contributing to a potluck dinner so one person doesn’t foot the entire budget of a Christmas feast”.



“Don’t overspend using a credit card or Buy Now Pay Later – the last thing you want is a New Year debt hangover”.