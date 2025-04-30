Find Your Community: Awaken Delivers Transformative Campaign For Australian Aged Care Provider Opal HealthCare

Find Your Community – Because Loving Life Never Gets Old: that’s the concept that underpins a transformative new campaign for leading Australian residential aged care provider Opal HealthCare, created by full-service agency Awaken.

The memorable campaign series aims to connect with Australians exploring aged care options for their ageing loved ones. By shifting the narrative, it encourages families to view residential aged care as a means to enrich their loved ones’ quality of life.

“Opal HealthCare knew that aged care needed a new story. This campaign speaks to families who want the best for their loved ones but feel hesitant. It celebrates the joy of Aged Care while addressing the guilt families may feel,” said Awaken creative strategist, Amelia Morgan.

“Find Your Community highlights how residents can truly thrive in a warm, supportive environment, while referencing compelling research that underscores the health risks of isolation and subsequently the benefits of social connection, from slowing the progression of dementia to enhancing overall longevity”.

In each scenario, the commercials follow a narrative with an unexpected twist: the solitude of in-home care transforms into the joy of community living, through shared meals, friends embarking on joyful activities and engaging social interactions within Opal HealthCare’s care communities.

A playful touch of humour punctuates each story, making the message relatable and memorable.

Awaken CEO, Chris Parker even makes an appearance in one of the commercials as a tradie, showing that leadership at Awaken isn’t just about vision but also a willingness to roll up their sleeves, or in this instance take them off, to get the job done!

Opal HealthCare is one of Australia’s leading providers of residential aged care services. It manages 133 residential aged care communities in metro and regional areas across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.