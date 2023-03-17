Find, Snap And Share Sights To Combat Glaucoma Blindness Via HBK

Glaucoma Australia Wants Australians To Find, Snap, and Share sights to take Glaucoma blindness out of the picture in new TVC campaign via HBK.

In 2022 Glaucoma Australia embarked on its first fundraising initiative. In 2023, the success of that inaugural effort has led to an exciting evolution of this unique fundraising challenge that, for the month of March, highlights the importance of sight, as it seeks to raise vital research and support funds for the 300,000 Australians at risk of glaucoma blindness.

The ask is simple, and engagingly active. ‘Walk. Cycle. Run. Skate. Paddle. However, you like to move this March, Glaucoma Australia wants Australians to Find, Snap and Share sights they see when they are out and about – exercising, socialising or simply hanging.’

Working pro bono to drive broader awareness of the initiative, HBK created a dynamic and vibrant community service TVC to promote the ’7 Sights Challenge’.

Using the voice of Ambassador Kirk Pengilly, the TVC forms a key part of an integrated multi-channel campaign urging Australians to get involved. With its vibrant use of colour, shape and fast-cut images, up-tempo contemporary soundtrack, and inviting Kirk Pengilly narration, the TVC acts as a dynamic call to arms for a creative challenge that reminds potential participants of the importance of sight!

Gillian Hopkins, marketing and customer engagement manager, Glaucoma Australia said: “The campaign invites all Australians to look more deeply, even for just a short time, to see what is around them, and appreciate being able to see those things. Sight is a gift we often take for granted. And an ability that, unless diagnosed early, can result in irreversible blindness – a tragic outcome that, with regular eye tests, is completely avoidable.

Natalia Shore, client services director, HBK said: “We are excited to partner with Glaucoma Australia for such an important cause. Combining the energy of the fundraising activity with the vibrancy of the campaign, an energetic soundtrack and beautiful imagery we have brought to life this exciting initiative to help encourage Australians to ‘get out and about ‘and ‘find snap and share ’to ‘help take glaucoma out of the picture!”

The 7 Sights Challenge is live for the month of March. To register, sponsor a participant to raise much-needed funds or simply donate, visit the 7 sights Challenge.