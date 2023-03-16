Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times.

The ranking was based on the company’s impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin’s position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

“Amidst turbulent times, achieving such remarkable growth is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients place in TG to overcome their biggest challenges,” said Sam Newton, managing director APAC.

Topham Guerin was founded in 2016 by Sean Topham and Ben Guerin. The agency specialises in digital strategy, creative content, and social media marketing. Since its inception, Topham Guerin has worked with a wide range of clients across the globe, including political campaigns, non-profit organisations, and multinational corporations.

“Growth like this is a result of delivering work for our clients that actually achieves their goals,” said Sean Topham, co-founder, Topham Guerin.

“We’re constantly driving our team to push the boundaries and seek new, unconventional ways to get the message through for all of our clients.”

With a reputation for innovation and creativity, and a team of experienced professionals, Topham Guerin continues to build on its success with clients across the region.