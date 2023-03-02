Finally! Women Leading Tech Finalists Revealed

It’s here. The day you’ve all been waiting for with bated breath. The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian, finalists have been revealed.

This year, the awards are bigger and better than ever with 217 finalists spread across the 24 categories — including 15 new ones.

All the finalists in their categories are below — we’d give it the old CTLR+F to find out if you’ve made the cut. We’ve all got our fingers and toes crossed for you!

The winners will be revealed on Friday 24 March in ICC Sydney’s Grand Ballroom. Make sure you get your tickets now!

Women Leading Tech Awards Finalists:

Adtech

Alicia Placer – Blis

Amy Jansen-Flynn – Adform

Andie Potter – PHD Australia

Audrey Michelin – OpenX

Chanel Barta – Integral Ad Science

Kauri Ballard – Analytic Partners

Sophie Whincop – Channel Factory

Stephanie Famolaro – The Trade Desk

Tina Tsang – PubMatic

Yasmin Sanders – Samba TV

Advocacy

Blis

Code Like a Girl

Envato

Fluent Commerce

Hype & Dexter

MP Digital

Orro

Patient Zero

VMware

WithYouWithMe

Business Support

Derina Ediriweera – myprosperity

Madelaine Zahr – Pinterest

Melissa Fazzalaro – LEVO

Min Zhang – VMware

Renae Francis – Patient Zero

CFO

Helen Barlow-Hunt – Thoughtworks

Holly Minucos – Orchard

Jessie Summons – Matrak

Sharon Miranda – Samsung Ads Australia

Zelma van Woerkom – Cashrewards

Champion of Change

Bryony Weiss – LEVO

Emily Cook – denstu QLD

Jade Meara – F5

Kate Pounder – Tech Council of Australia

Katrina Riley – Telstra

Madhavi Talapaneni – Australian Taxation Office

Mario Visic – Envato

Neringa Hojrup – Teradata

Robyn Foyster – Foyster Media

Sarah Bruere – Butterfly

Cyber Security

Anita Gover – TechAbility

Becca Hurd – Canva

Celeste Lowe – Nine Entertainment Co

Farhana Dawood – Orro

Hadar Warshitzky – Littlepay

Jana Dekanovska – Sefiani

Jasmina Rosa – Canva

Kelsy Luengen – SEEK

Marianella Watman – Credit Savvy

Puneeta Chellaramani – KPMG

Data Science

Aimy Le – Meta

April Pabale Vergara – Visa

Christine Balili – Canva

Danica Baunach – CHEP Network

Jeni Wong – EssenceMediaCom

Karen Davis – Thoughtworks

Kerry Halupka – Canva

Sandra Rodriguez – Quantium

Tara Coverdale – oOh!media

Tatia Rashid – Quantium

Delivery

Amanda Birrell – Orchard

Angela Fernando – BPM Vision

Carla Zipper – Nine Entertainment Co

Cassie Jordan – wiq

Elizabeth Grant – Azerion

Jane Evans – CTO Labs

Jazz Lawler – Resolution Digital

Julia Starkey – Angus Knight Group

Kate Zawerucha – Verint

Kirstie Peters – CHEP Network

Design

Aimee McBride – LEVO Digital

Anna Moretti – carsales.com

Claire Nelson – Thoughtworks

Gina Hughes – Orchard

Jacqueline Seeto – TikTok

Jane Hamilton – Superhero

Jessica Faccin – Canva

Lisa Jacquiot – Airwallex

Rieze Cross – Localsearch

Sarah Burton – Rokt

Education/Research

Aldeida Aleti – Monash University

Alison Wong – The University of Sydney

Elahe Abdi – Monash University

Pari Delir Haghighi – Monash University

Engineering

Anusha Srinivasan – Nine Entertainment Co

Carmel Saxby – Canva

Emma Taggart – IMC Trading

Franca Moretto – SEEK

Jane Wang – CHEP Network

Maddy Reid – Pet Circle

Nandhini Venkataraman – Nine Entertainment Co

Sadeka Islam – Woolworths Group

Sheena Mehta – carsales.com

Victoria McGloin – Thoughtworks

Entrepreneur/Founder

Anita Gover – TechAbility

Caroline Tran – Hello Clever

Christine Khor – Peeplcoach

Jodi Geddes – Circle In

Kate Russell – The Separation Guide

Lisa Lie – Learna

Olivia Kent – Brighte

Ruth Hirst – Synergy Effect

Shirli Kirschner – Elker Pty Ltd

Tricia Martin – Nudge On

Executive Leader

Fiona Roberts – MiQ

Jenny Parkes – Audience360

Juliette Stead – Magnite

Laura Henshaw – KIC

Liz Fox – Circle In

Makie Fuse Restrepo – ANDHealth

Maryjane Aviles – Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières)

Melinda Petrunoff – Pinterest

Ruby Kolesky – Joyous

Sarah Melrose – ADMATIC

Fintech

Caroline Tran – Hello Clever

Karolina Kuszyk – myprosperity

Leann Jones – Nimo Industries

Marina Lee – OCR Labs

Ozgul Erkis Gozum – Token Financial Technologies

Portia Miller – SaleFunder

Sarah Wallis – Skript

Susan Nicholson – Australia Post

Glass Ceiling

Carolyn Stebbing – Little Village Creative

Dayle Stevens OAM – Telstra

Emilya Colliver – Sugar Glider Digital

Felicity McVay – TikTok

Vida Asrina – Endeavour Group

Innovator

Andrea Alembakis – Playground XYZ

Mina Radhakrishnan – :Different

Shelley Holihan – Yahoo

Zoe Cocker – Yahoo

Marketing

Amy de Groot – CARS24

Azadeh Williams – AZK Media

Bree Dallwitz – Listing Loop

Brigitte Slattery – Samsung Ads Australia

Chrystal Dias – Bowens

Germaine Hendrik – Quantacast

Lisa Vitaris – amaysim

Naomi Gorringe – Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)

Sara Palmieri – Lenovo ANZ

Stephanie Brown – Intuit

Martech

Agata Adamczak – Botify Australia Pty Ltd

April Ford – April Ford

Avni Nanabhai – Braze / North Star

Ayaan Mohamud – impact.com

Fiorella Kresevic – amaysim

Kate Gamble – Resolution Digital

Kristyn Wallace – Emarsys

Sarah Jo Sautter – The Mars Agency

Mentor

Amanda Spencer – VMware

Angela Kim – Women in AI

Brittany Munro – Sunny Digital

Catherine Ballantyne – VMware

Deanna Gibbs – IBM

Leanne Rolfe-Healy – Teradata

Liv Geen – Finecast

Mahsa McCauley – She Sharp Charitable Trust

Megan Dalla-Camina – Women Rising

Shivani Gopal – Elladex

Taylor Svarc – OMD

People and Culture

Demelza Green – Patient Zero

Emily Cook – dentsu QLD

Carol Galila – Butterfly

Juliette Connolly – Stone & Chalk Group

Pia Rueda – Lenovo ANZ

Rachel Sands – Orro

Sharon White – Okta

Sian Johnson – Cashrewards

Tanya Suna – impact.com

Product

Carly Daff – Canva

Chai Ng – Airwallex

Grace Anderson – EssenceMediacom

Jo Magno – Canva

Karola Bidermann – Finecast

Laura Hicks – Playground XYZ

Malin Lilleskare – Quantcast

Sarah Bleasdale – Rokt

Silvia Oviedo – Canva

Surbhi Mishra – oOh!media

Public Relations

Azadeh Williams – AZK Media

Jocelyn Hunter – BENCH PR

Kate Lord – Akin Agency

Rishu Sharma – Weber Shandwick Australia

Rising Star

Alexandra Crawley – IMC Trading

Ana Andreska – Quantium

Anjali Tom – VMware

Anna Azzam – Canva

Emma Warne – Quantium

Gabrielle Mills – Playground XYZ

Georgia Swanson – NCS Next

Julia Merrick – Employment Hero

Larissa Parry – Quantcast

Pamela Gao – carsales.com

Sales

Ann-Maree Mulders – Year13

Georgina Bitcon – Meltwater

Hollie Lowe – TikTok

Jessica Miles – Integral Ad Science

Julia Edwards – Yahoo

Karen McLeish – Teradata

Lulu Goss – Quantium

Lynn Koh – Certis Security Australia

Nicole Oei – Quantcast

Vidhya Vinayagam – Cloudera

Social Impact

Ambika Aggarwal – PwC Australia

Ana Andreska – Quantium

Angela Harbinson – The Separation Guide

Ivonne Ranisch – auticon

Jen Liu – VMware

Kirsten Ellis – Monash University

Lupe Prada – Blis

My Tran – Okta

Sustainability Crusader

Audrey Michelin – OpenX

Catherine Mapusua – WLTH

Laura Parr – Google

Michelle Drake – Envato

Olga Specjalska – VMware

Olivia Kent – Brighte

Of course, none of this would be possible without our incredible lineup of talented judges who happily gave up their time to help pick our finalists and winners.

A big thank you to:

Abigail Charlesworth – AKQA Media

Adele Wieser – Index Exchange

Alexandra Watson – Code Like a Girl

Amanda Spencer – VMware

Angela Goodsir – Thinkly

Ann Nicholson – Monash University

Annette Slunjski – IAPA

Anny Havercroft – TikTok

Audrey Michelin – OpenX

Ayaan Mohamud – Impact.com

Azadeh Williams – Azk MediaBernie Johnson – Adrnalin Media

Brady Dennett – Woolworths at Work

Brittany Kury – BPAY Group

Carolyn Stebbing – Little Village Creative

Christina Gerakiteys – Singularity Australia

Clare Dlugosz – Mediacom

Dan Kidner – Quantium

Denise Barnes – Man of Many

Elisa Choy – Maven Data

Elizabeth Grant – Azerion

Faezeh Marzbanrad – Monash University

Gareth Tomlin – 10 ViacomCBS

Gayle While – Host/Havas

Georgia Woodburne – Inskin Media

Georgina Gellert – Channel Factory

Grainne Kearns – ISPT

Inbal Costis – Outbrain

Jaime Nosworthy – The Pistol

Jan Uwland – Betashares

Jaqi Haworth – Orro Group

Jasmine Clements – Oporto

Jessica Box – Girls in Tech Australia

Jo Gaines – Salesforce

josh Read – OCR Labs

Julie Cooper – Azk Media

Kate Quirke – Alcidion

Kate McBean – New Corp

Kath Usabal – Vision6

Kim Chandler McDonald – Flat World Integration

KristinCarlos – News Corp

Kristine Celona – Verizon Media

Kyara Kwan – GPG

Lakshmi Easuwaran – Telstra

Laura Cibilich – RUN

Laura Bell – Cashrewards

Lauren Swidenbank – Cali Social

Lija Wilson – Digital Minds

Matthew Myers – Vision6

Minsun Collier – Essencemediacom

Miriam Healy – AKQA

Neringa Hojrup – Teradata

Nicole Stirling – ACQUIA

Niloofar Aliakbarzadeh – Advanced Mobility Analytics Group

Pearl Myers – IBM Australia

Rachael Sneddon – AKQA

Rachida Murray – Spark Foundry

Rebecca Den Braber – Hatched Media

Rebecca Haagsma – Nine Entertainment Co

Richenda Vermeulen – Ntegrity

Romi Dexter – Hype & Dexter

Ruby Kolesky – Joyous

Rushenka Perera – SAP

Sally A Illingworth – Lamps Media

Sandhya Iyer – Latitude Financial

Sarah Newport – TwentyTwo

Sarah Sullivan – LinkedIn

Sarah Keith – Involved Media

Sharon Gray – The Spec Sheet

Simon Hickox – Seismic

Simone Archbold – Kasada

Smitha Virik – TEAM LEWIS

Steve Krizanovic – Cashrewards

Sue Ralston – Einsteinz

Suzy Nicoletti – Yotpo

Teck Goon – Cashrewards

Vanessa Doake – Art Processors

Zoe Warne – August

That was a lot of names. If there were any spelling errors or changes that need to be made please contact meg@themisfits.media or belinda@themisfits.media by close of business on 7 March.

There is nothing worse than having a misspelled trophy displayed on your mantlepiece, bookshelf, window sill, or above the toilet.