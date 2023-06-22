Fifa & Optus Join Forces To Empower Women’s Sport

A new development to bolster the globe’s largest upcoming sporting event has been announced, with Optus named an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Optus’ commitment to investing in women’s sport and inspiring the next generation, building upon their role as an official broadcaster of the tournament through Optus Sport.

By extending their support to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Optus is amplifying its dedication to fostering women’s sport, positioning itself as one of the leading advocates in Australia. As an official supporter, Optus will now promote its range of telecommunications services, alongside leveraging Optus Sport as an official broadcaster for all 64 games. This partnership aims to generate immense excitement among Australians, as this cultural moment promises to leave an indelible mark for years to come.

FIFA secretary general, Fatma Samoura, said: “We are delighted to have Optus on board as an official supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Their commitment to women’s sport and their role as official supporter and Broadcaster demonstrates their dedication to promoting gender equality and inspiring millions around the world. Together, we will showcase the incredible talent and passion of the women’s game, leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.”

Cam Luby, head of consumer marketing at Optus, added: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the ultimate celebration of the extraordinary talent in the women’s game. World-class athletes will perform on the global stage, making history in the biggest women’s sporting event ever.

“For young Australians especially, it’s where inspiration will start and possibilities will be realised. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will inspire the next generation to say yes to their dreams and achieve great things. It’s a privilege to be recognised as both an Official Supporter and Broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” he said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to captivate audiences worldwide, igniting the spirit of women’s football and paving the way for a brighter future. With Optus as a dedicated supporter, this iconic tournament is poised to inspire countless individuals, encourage dreams, and redefine the landscape of women’s sports.

Australia international and Optus ambassador, Steph Catley, said: “This is the biggest moment in sport in Australia since Sydney 2000. I remember watching those as a kid and getting so much inspiration from those athletes.

“Women’s football has been on the rise for years and this is the pinnacle moment in women’s sport in Australia. People should watch the best players in the world play on home soil,” Catley concluded.

By tuning into Optus Sport to watch the tournament, Australians will have access to every match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, live and on demand, with premium mini-matches and highlights, and expert coverage featuring top Australian and internationally renowned football and media personalities.