FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Lands New Commercial Supporters

With only 50 days to go until the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup takes to Australian shores for 2022, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has today announced the commercial support of SIXT, DHL Supply Chain (DHL), and Sydney Olympic Park Authority.

The trio of partners will work closely with the LOC to deliver a bold, engaging and inclusive event, tipping off at Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday, 22 September.

Mobility service provider SIXT will assist with transporting teams, staff and officials by supplying the fleet of event vehicles. To support the LOC’s goal of hosting the most sustainable Women’s Basketball World Cup since the event’s inception, 30 per cent of the vehicles provided will be electric.

Matthew Beattie, managing director at SIXT Australia said he is proud to be involved and contributing to the Sustainability blueprint the LOC is creating for Australian sporting events.

“We’re proud to partner with an organisation that is delivering a bold, engaging, and inclusive tournament which celebrates the power and excitement of women’s basketball,” said Beattie. “We are looking forward to seeing the Australian Opals compete with the many world superstars of women’s basketball as they inspire future generations of players in Australia.”

To support the requirements of welcoming 12 teams, 144 players, 100 officials, and hundreds of volunteers and staff to Sydney Olympic Park, global logistics company DHL will be the official warehousing and logistics partner for the event. Fans will also be able to experience DHL’s logistical innovations courtesy of a virtual reality activation at the event’s Fan Zone.

Rachael McDonald, vice president of HR from DHL Supply Chain is thrilled to be part of the Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign on home soil.

“DHL Supply Chain is excited to help deliver the biggest international women’s basketball competition on its return to Australian shores,” said McDonald. “We celebrate and promote diversity in logistics and this event aligns with our aspiration to be a great place to work for all. We couldn’t be more proud to also help this iconic sporting event achieve their sustainability goals by providing carbon-neutral warehousing. We are looking forward to seeing all the fans at our careers hub at the Fan Zone in 50 days’ time.”

Hosting all the major event operations, including competition and training venues and official hotels, Sydney Olympic Park Authority will ensure visitors in the lead-up to and during the September event will enjoy a full event experience within their precinct; including the support of the event Fan Zone, which will be open to the general public, and the provision of branding, featuring stunning illuminations, throughout the Park.

Dr Liz Develin, CEO of the Sydney Olympic Park Authority can’t wait to see FIBA’s flagship women’s event play at Sydney Olympic Park.

“We set the bar high for all events and especially for the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2022. I feel our strong collaboration with the Local Organising Committee will ensure that it is the best ever!”

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 LOC general manager of commercial Dustin Lockett (pictured) appreciates the support the new partners are providing women’s basketball.

“We are thrilled to be in partnership with SIXT, Sydney Olympic Park Authority and DHL,” said Lockett. “All three companies are contributing critical components to the success of the Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.”

“To have the support of international companies in SIXT and DHL, and a world-class sporting precinct in Sydney Olympic Park Authority, speaks volumes to the calibre of competition we’re going to witness in September.

“With only 50 days to go, we are looking forward to finalising discussions with other potential partnerships as we look to complete any remaining packages. There’s no better time to support women’s sport on home soil as the third globally ranked Opals look to go one better than their 2018 World Cup silver medal.”

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup will be held from Thursday 22 September to Saturday 1 October 2022 at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is supported by the NSW Government through its major events and tourism agency, Destination NSW and the Office of Sport.