Fetch TV Launches Fetch Games, Introducing Family-Friendly Gaming Content Embedded Into Fetch User Interface

Fetch TV has launched its new product, Fetch Games. In partnership with Play.Works, a provider of interactive gaming content for connected TVs, Fetch customers can access 30 family-friendly and classic arcade games, such as PAC-MAN, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, and Doodle Jump, that can be played for free with the Fetch TV remote.

Fetch TV will continue to build its gaming library in the coming months to bring a wider variety of interactive games to Australian family households. There will be no cost to Fetch customers, both direct and via ISP resellers.

From classic arcade games to strategic puzzles, Fetch Games will feature 30 games that cater to different family member tastes and preferences.

No installation is needed, with Fetch Games accessible via the new ‘Games’ section of the Fetch User Interface, activated automatically on compatible Fetch devices with an active internet connection.

“Fetch Games marks a significant step in the realisation of our ‘Fetch 2.0’ strategy. In our mission to deliver richer, more affordable and value-added entertainment experiences to Australian families, we are expanding the way customers engage with their TV beyond traditional streaming and live TV. Fetch Games underscores our commitment to deliver an all-in-one entertainment platform that fosters memorable family moments through engaging, fun-filled experiences,” Dominic Arena, Fetch TV CEO said.

Fetch Games with Play.Works will be automatically rolled out to customers from 7 March 2025 onward.