Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America.

Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and India. The team specialises in connecting brands with the global gaming audience, by driving the biggest inventory of in-game advertising opportunities through highly strategic and creative execution.

With a proven track record of delivering integrated sponsorship expertise to the world’s most iconic sports teams, leagues, media platforms, and brands, FSM will represent Livewire’s offering in North America, utilising its established sales team to connect brands with a gaming audience of three billion globally.

“With nearly two decades of success driving commercial growth for blue chip companies, we are excited to partner with Livewire to connect top U.S. brands with opportunities in the gaming marketplace,” said David Beeston, co-head of Fenway Sports Management.

“Online gaming is the next frontier for brands looking to connect with passionate audiences in a targeted and measurable way and Livewire is a true pioneer in this space. We look forward to working with this fast-growing, and innovative company and helping them bring the potential of the gaming marketplace to the U.S.”

As Livewire’s head of commercial for North America, newly-appointed Peter Beeney will drive its partnerships and operations, expanding Livewire’s footprint across the country. Previously vice president of global agency sales at The Washington Post and global holding company lead at Spotify, Peter will take the lead on FSM’s partnership, ensuring its continued success over the course of the agreement.

Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra, co-founders and co-CEOs of Livewire said that the partnership with FSM was an opportunity to directly access and introduce core brands across North America and U.S. to the influential gaming environment.

“This is an extremely important partnership for Livewire as we ramp up our presence in North America, with rapid plans to widen our footprint across the country over the next 24 months.

“FSM’s proven experience and extensive network opens up countless opportunities for the gaming industry and puts brands at the forefront of this new frontier of marketing, driving audiences to engage and connect with content in an exciting and highly influential way.”

Livewire’s position as the single entry point in gaming for brands has enabled significant campaigns to be run across major brands including Amazon Music and Alienware. Its in-game Ad Marketplace reaches 944 million monthly active users, enabling global reach and the ability to segment audiences in a highly targeted way, ensuring the right advertising reaches the right person, on the right platform at the right time.