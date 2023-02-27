Female-Led Zib Digital Scores Talent Touchdown

Former AFL player and CEO Chris Knights signs three of the industry’s top female talent, ahead of massive growth plans in 2023.

Melbourne-based Zib Digital is starting the year strong with several key appointments, including Nicole Wagenecht, SEO veteran and member of the first Facebook cohort in America as head of growth; award-winning marketer Monique Parker as an agency partner; and the previous Essendon director Catherine Lio at the helm as chief operating officer.

The trio of new starters bring a collective fifty two years’ experience to the business and join a female-dominated senior leadership team that includes the chief financial officer, operations manager, and half of all Head of Department positions.

L-R: Monique Parker, Nicole Wagenecht, Catherine Lio

Founder, CEO, Chris Knights, said, “At Zib Digital, we prioritise getting the best talent in every role and supporting them to do what they do best. This approach has taken our business from strength to strength, and these latest appointments are pivotal to our plans for the year ahead.”

Knights originally started the business with his brother twelve years ago while playing AFL for the Richmond Tigers – a team that was famously adopted by Brene Brown, champion of the vulnerability revolution.

Zib Digital has since expanded globally with a team of a hundred and forty specialists, and the peak performance lessons learned in the Tiger days are embedded in the culture of the business, with a relationships-first approach that optimises the unique and diverse strengths of individuals in the team.

With ambitious goals to kick in 2023, there’s still room at the table said Mr Knights, “We are in fast growth mode and there is an opportunity for additional, likeminded P­artners to join our business in the coming months.”