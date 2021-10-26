Female Astronaut Narrates An Ode To The Human Race In Spine-Tingling Spot For An Electric Car Co

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg was the 50th women in space and spent a staggering 180 days on the International Space Station over her 30-year space career.

Now retired, the 52-year-old American has now loaned her voice to a stunning new campaign for Swedish electric carmaker Polestar which, if anything, is a thought-provoking take on planet Earth, humanity and the damage we humans are doing in the pursuit of, as Nyberg puts it, “advancing our species”.

Nyberg narrates of her 180 days in space “it also made me think that this tiny blue dot was extremely fragile … The question is: Can we can continue our species and preserve our only home while still enjoying the thrill of being human?”

The ad’s the work of Swedish creative house Forsman & Bodenfors and wonderfully combines mankind’s achievements with Nyberg’ matter-of-fact soliloquy. Check it out below:

Commenting on the work Polestar’s marketing lead Åsa Borg said: “With this campaign, we wanted to create something beautiful and thought provoking, something that would raise awareness of the Polestar brand, but also our role in society.

“We wanted to highlight that feeling of that Earth is vulnerable and we must look after it. Innovation should not come at the expense of the planet. It should be used to drive positive change,” Borg said.