Female Astronaut Narrates An Ode To The Human Race In Spine-Tingling Spot For An Electric Car Co

Female Astronaut Narrates An Ode To The Human Race In Spine-Tingling Spot For An Electric Car Co
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg was the 50th women in space and spent a staggering 180 days on the International Space Station over her 30-year space career.

Now retired, the 52-year-old American has now loaned her voice to a stunning new campaign for Swedish electric carmaker Polestar which, if anything, is a thought-provoking take on planet Earth, humanity and the damage we humans are doing in the pursuit of, as Nyberg puts it, “advancing our species”.

Nyberg narrates of her 180 days in space “it also made me think that this tiny blue dot was extremely fragile … The question is: Can we can continue our species and preserve our only home while still enjoying the thrill of being human?”

The ad’s the work of Swedish creative house Forsman & Bodenfors and wonderfully combines mankind’s achievements with Nyberg’ matter-of-fact soliloquy. Check it out below:

Commenting on the work Polestar’s marketing lead Åsa Borg said: “With this campaign, we wanted to create something beautiful and thought provoking, something that would raise awareness of the Polestar brand, but also our role in society.

“We wanted to highlight that feeling of that Earth is vulnerable and we must look after it. Innovation should not come at the expense of the planet. It should be used to drive positive change,” Borg said.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ
  • Media
  • Technology

BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ

BBC Global News has announced the launch of a new consumer travel marketplace that enables its audiences to discover, plan and book flights, hotels and experiences. Initially launching in Australia and New Zealand, Discover Beyond draws on the editorial inspiration of BBC Travel, the global features site of BBC.com and powered by TRAVLR’s technology, to […]

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive
  • Campaigns

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive

In the last year, Google has helped 1.3 million Aussie small businesses to connect with customers, digitize and grow. But Google’s impact doesn’t stop with those 1.3 million Australian businesses, it starts with them. When Google helps small businesses grow, their people grow too.

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50
  • Media

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50

SCA chief marketing officer Nikki Clarkson has been recognised as one of the top 50 marketers in Australia on the prestigious 2021 CMO50 list for the second consecutive year. Clarkson is also the only media industry executive to be recognised as one of the nation’s best marketers. Now in its seventh year, CMO50 recognises Australia’s […]

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO
  • Technology

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO

Alfred (Alfie) Leitao has been appointed chief technology officer of TotallyAwesome, a leading digital-engagement company helping brands safely interact with kids, teens and their parents on the internet. Leitao will join the business’ senior leadership team and will be based in Sydney. “Our engagement with brands wanting to appropriately connect with kids and teens is […]