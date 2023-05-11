‘Feeling More Girlfriend Than Grandma’: JD Williams Flips The Script On Women And Age

JD Williams is ripping up harmful stereotypes around getting older with its new SS23 campaign, devised by creative collective House 337.

Driven by research showing that after their 40s, women stop seeing advertising which reflects who they are (if they appear at all), House 337 has come up with a strategy which speaks to this new generation – one that is very different from how their mothers were at the same age.

With this Spring / Summer 23 campaign, JD Williams, the online fashion and lifestyle platform catering to midlife women, celebrates getting older, tapping into the confidence, self-assuredness and zest for life of women in middle age. It features a diverse cast of empowered older models, all giving it plenty of attitude, accompanied by lines like “No it’s not my daughter’s, and yes I still look hot”, “Feeling more girlfriend than grandma” and “Admit it, this age thing suits you”.

The message is that JD Williams sees and understands midlife women, and supports them in feeling their best with fashion, homeware and lifestyle products for the moments that matter.

It’s a striking contrast to the way older women are typically shown in advertising – but chimes with JD Williams’ research which found a glaring disparity between those portrayals and the reality of their lives.

Launching on May 8, the campaign will run across TV, BVOD, OOH, radio, social and display until the end of June, with the7stars handling media planning and buying. The outdoor campaign will appear at iconic sites including the Liverpool Media Wall and Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Banner, among other locations around the UK.

Esme Stone, head of brand marketing for JD Williams, said: “We’re delighted to present a campaign that truly demonstrates our commitment to midlife women. Together with House 337, we have developed a platform that allows us to speak to our style conscious audience in a way that resonates with her and her life stage. We’re excited for what lies ahead for our brand, and for our customers.”

Zara Ineson, executive creative director, House 337, said: “Why does society think men are allowed to get old, and yet seemingly women are not? We owe it to ourselves to make every age a wonderful, exciting prospect, right? Advertising has misrepresented midlife for too long: showing extremes, labelling it as menopausal or simply ignoring it altogether. We’re doing ourselves a disservice if we keep hiding from reality and overlooking middle-aged women. This is just the start of a long-term commitment from JD Williams to champion womanhood as multifaceted and awesome, embracing everything she is. Because it’s about bloody time someone reframes and reclaims midlife.”