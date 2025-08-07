“Feedback Is A Gift”: Jarch Helps Unveil LiSTNR Precision Plus

Jack Archdale, one half of the radio and podcast duo Lu and Jarch, helped launched Southern Cross Austereo’s (SCA) LiSTNR Precision Plus, a new digital audio advertising technology product that unlocks rich audience insights and enables smarter digital campaign strategies through real time data.

While at an exclusive breakfast at Sydney’s Micron-12, Jarch touched on the importance of feedback. “The beautiful thing about our audience is they’re very happy to let us know if something hasn’t landed,” he said. “Feedback is a gift!”

Jarch was discussing ad integrations that “should be easy” for him and Lou to seamlessly incorporate. However, hasn’t always been the case as callers on their popular hotline absolutely berated one of the duo’s ad on a podcast. “Hey, super sick that the first 10 minutes of the podcast was clearly an ad that you didn’t hide at all”, one caller stated.

For advertisers this real-time feedback is just as important, if not more so.

Powered by AI and combined with first party data signals from both LiSTNR and brands, SCA said its Precision Plus delivers real-time optimisation, empowering brands and agencies to execute more targeted and impactful audio campaigns.

LiSTNR Precision Plus is the most-recent addition to the LiSTNR AdTech suite. It reckons it’s the company’s most advanced product yet. It allows advertisers to make real-time adjustments to their campaigns, including the ability to update targeting parameters while the campaign is live.

“LiSTNR Precision Plus is not just an evolution—it’s a revolution in how digital audio campaigns are planned, delivered and optimised,” said Olly Newton, executive head of LiSTNR Commercial. “With real-time data, AI-powered targeting, and a platform built in Australia for agencies and advertisers, purpose-built for local market trends, we’re giving brands the tools to make every advertising dollar work harder.” Launched 18 months ago, the LiSTNR AdTech platform has delivered multiple world-first media campaigns, whilst SCA has continued to lead innovation with a clear focus: making every advertising dollar work harder. Now, with the release of LiSTNR Precision Plus, SCA continues to innovate in one of the fastest-growing advertising channels.

“Our ability to deeply understand audiences and dynamically reach them is transforming the marketing funnel,” said Newton. “LiSTNR Precision Plus redefines what’s possible in audio advertising, delivering measurable results and real-time intelligence at scale.”

The LiSTNR AdTech Hub powers SCA’s latest innovation by delivering world-first capabilities that drive measurable results for agencies and brands. Built on LiSTNR’s fully owned ecosystem and its highly engaged audience of 2.4 million users, the Hub unlocks powerful tools including expanded Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO), using variable data sets including LiSTNR’s own first party data and Advertiser Data Matching via privacy-first clean room solutions.

As one of Australia’s fastest-growing advertising channels, digital audio continues to be a strategic focus for SCA.