FCM Travel Appoints Michelle Jolley As New SVP Of Global Marketing

FCM Travel, the flagship business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group, has appointed Michelle Jolley as the new SVP of global marketing.

In her leadership role, Jolley will oversee and manage the company’s global marketing strategy, identifying opportunities for growth across the FCM business, which spans over 90 countries throughout the world. She will report to London-based Alboni.

An executive with years of marketing experience, Jolley spent nearly 10 years working for Flight Centre Travel Group in South Africa in corporate and leisure marketing positions. In 2019, she relocated to Philadelphia to lead FCM’s marketing division in the United States and Canada. She most recently served as FCM’s VP of marketing.

FCM has also named Gina Ng as its new VP of marketing for the Americas, where she will develop and execute marketing strategy for the company in the United States and Canada. Based in New York, Ng brings travel industry and leadership experience to the role. Before joining FCM, she worked for the Singapore Tourism Board, the economic development agency for Singapore’s tourism sector.

Ng will report to FCM Americas President Billy McDonough, with her hire effective immediately.

Throughout her 12 years with the company, Ng worked in several marketing roles across Singapore, Chengdu and New York, most recently as the Vice President, marketing and leisure trade, Americas. She was responsible for managing Singapore’s brand strategy, devising and implementing marketing campaigns to drive tourism spending, and more.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to appoint Michelle to this new global role, as well as welcome Gina to the FCM family. Michelle has proven to be an incredibly effective marketing leader with a deep understanding and passion for our business. Her experience, strong leadership, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in helping FCM expand its footprint across borders while elevating the brand globally,” Scott Alboni, Flight Centre Travel Group global corporate CMO said.

“As we further bolster our efforts in the Americas, Gina’s leadership, high-level industry expertise, and creative marketing vision will undoubtedly be integral to our continued success and ensure we are well-positioned for future growth in those markets,” Alboni added.

Jolley’s appointment is effective immediately.