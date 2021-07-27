Fast Food Take-Away: It’s New Work From Pizza Hut, Burger King And KFC!

Fast Food Take-Away: It’s New Work From Pizza Hut, Burger King And KFC!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The only thing better than watching all those athletes sweat it out in Tokyo for a medal is having greasy burger juice run down your chin while you’re prostrate on the couch doing it.

Hence, the marked uptick in fast food and home delivery ads since the Olympics began.

As regular readers would know, B&T always enjoys a spot of fast food fun and three offerings have been served up today from the category’s titans – KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King. Check ’em out below.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut in the UK is continuing its association with American actor Parker J Patterson, who’s become the face of the brand over the past two years or more.

In its latest witty work, Patterson and a clever CGI lion extol the merits of Pizza Hut’s meat-free Beyond Meat pizza range. The plot being that even a carnivore like Clarence the lion wouldn’t know the difference.

The ad’s the work of the brand’s incumbent agency Iris Worldwide. Check it out below:

Burger King

Burger King Belgium has decided to hijack the Olympics in the best way it can, offering free Whoppers to customers tuned into the Games.

The work of famed Parisian agency Buzzman, the campaign suggests biting into a Burger King burger is a far superior feat than biting down on an Olympic Games medal.

To participate, all you have to do is take a photo of an athlete biting their medal and post it on social media with the hashtag #WishItWasAWhopper. And apparently a juicy free burger is coming your way.

KFC

KFC in the UK has decided to drop the c-bomb in its latest campaign via creative agency Mother London.

The 30-second spot sees a talking KFC bucket at a news conference extolling that the brand has just been awarded top tier status in the World Animal Protection’s (WAP) Pecking Order 2021 report. Ironic, given the number of birds the Colonel sends to the deep fryer!

So, thankfully the c-bomb doesn’t turn out to be the vulgarity you were hoping for, but rather it stands for chicken.

Well done to KFC on the award, although the ad’s arguably not the brand’s best work. Check it out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ad campaigns Burger King KFC pizza hut

Latest News

FORWARD Announces New Purpose-Led Comms Platform
  • Media

FORWARD Announces New Purpose-Led Comms Platform

Consumer PR agency, FORWARD has announced a new purpose and sustainability business offering: Communications with Purpose. The internal transformation will see the PR agency achieve B Corporation (B Corp) accreditation. Coinciding with these announcements is the reveal of a new brand identity. FORWARD is introducing Communications with Purpose to complement its existing content-led consumer lifestyle […]

Close-up Of A Woman Using Touchscreen Smart Phone With Applications On Screen
  • Partner Content

How An Australian App Grew Programmatic Revenue 33% With A Diverse Ad Tech Stack

As the saying goes, never put all your eggs in one basket. This is as applicable to programmatic monetisation for app developers as it is for any other aspect of life. Being overly reliant on just one ad tech stack for monetisation can be risky, especially when that ad tech stack isn’t known for offering […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A Decade On, DonateLife Week Is One Of Australia’s Most Important Health Campaigns
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

A Decade On, DonateLife Week Is One Of Australia’s Most Important Health Campaigns

DonateLife is the Australian Government’s program that works to improve organ and tissue donation and transplantation outcomes across Australia. At the heart of DonateLife‘s marketing strategy is DonateLife Week, which runs from 25 July to 1 August. The goal? Encouraging 100,000 Australians to join the Australian Organ Donor Register. This year, DonateLife is support by […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Octagon Appoints Simone Errey To Managing Director Of Australia.
  • Media

Octagon Appoints Simone Errey To Managing Director Of Australia.

Octagon, IPG’s global creative agency specialising in sport and entertainment, has announced the promotion of Simone Errey to managing director, Australia, Formerly Octagon’s head of operations, APAC, Errey (Pictured above) will now oversee the agency’s local creative, planning, strategy, commercial consulting, client services and production teams, while also retaining a key position on the APAC […]

Koala Says ‘Sorry’ In New Campaign Via The Royals
  • Campaigns

Koala Says ‘Sorry’ In New Campaign Via The Royals

Australian furniture brand Koala has launched a campaign to celebrate its new mattress range and has debuted an updated webste. Koala has taken to the soapbox to say ‘sorry’ on behalf of the mattress industry that Koala believes is now awash with confusing lingo, complicating what it takes to get a good night’s sleep. Creative […]

ESPN Secures Landmark Deal With NBL
  • Media

ESPN Secures Landmark Deal With NBL

ESPN and the National Basketball League have extended their broadcast partnership for a further three seasons as part of an expanded television rights package. ESPN and the National Basketball League announce a new expanded agreement that will run for three seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 NBL season. The landmark broadcast deal comes with […]

Workit Spaces Launches Aussie First ‘Beyond The Store’ Web Series
  • Marketing

Workit Spaces Launches Aussie First ‘Beyond The Store’ Web Series

Sydney-based co-working startup, Workit Spaces, announced today the launch of ‘Beyond The Store’, a six-part web series to uncover the smarts and passion behind successful Australian eCommerce businesses. Workit Spaces has gone where no other coworking hub has gone before, by investing over $100,000 to tell the stories of six Australian eCommerce businesses and how […]

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival
  • Marketing

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival

In light of the prolonged lockdown occurring throughout New South Wales, Semi Permanent Sydney has announced new dates for this year’s festival. It will now take place between 17-19 November 2021 at Carriageworks. “Our mission, always, is to craft the best and most valuable experience for both our speakers and audience, and to ensure the […]

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore
  • Advertising
  • Media

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore

Acast, the independent power source of podcasting has teamed up with Comscore to provide brand suitability controls for brands advertising through the Acast Marketplace. This new innovation is part of a global partnership with Comscore, and will be available to all advertisers working with Acast Australia and New Zealand. The brand suitability solutions offered by […]