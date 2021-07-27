Fast Food Take-Away: It’s New Work From Pizza Hut, Burger King And KFC!

The only thing better than watching all those athletes sweat it out in Tokyo for a medal is having greasy burger juice run down your chin while you’re prostrate on the couch doing it.

Hence, the marked uptick in fast food and home delivery ads since the Olympics began.

As regular readers would know, B&T always enjoys a spot of fast food fun and three offerings have been served up today from the category’s titans – KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King. Check ’em out below.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut in the UK is continuing its association with American actor Parker J Patterson, who’s become the face of the brand over the past two years or more.

In its latest witty work, Patterson and a clever CGI lion extol the merits of Pizza Hut’s meat-free Beyond Meat pizza range. The plot being that even a carnivore like Clarence the lion wouldn’t know the difference.

The ad’s the work of the brand’s incumbent agency Iris Worldwide. Check it out below:

Burger King

Burger King Belgium has decided to hijack the Olympics in the best way it can, offering free Whoppers to customers tuned into the Games.

The work of famed Parisian agency Buzzman, the campaign suggests biting into a Burger King burger is a far superior feat than biting down on an Olympic Games medal.

To participate, all you have to do is take a photo of an athlete biting their medal and post it on social media with the hashtag #WishItWasAWhopper. And apparently a juicy free burger is coming your way.

KFC

KFC in the UK has decided to drop the c-bomb in its latest campaign via creative agency Mother London.

The 30-second spot sees a talking KFC bucket at a news conference extolling that the brand has just been awarded top tier status in the World Animal Protection’s (WAP) Pecking Order 2021 report. Ironic, given the number of birds the Colonel sends to the deep fryer!

So, thankfully the c-bomb doesn’t turn out to be the vulgarity you were hoping for, but rather it stands for chicken.

Well done to KFC on the award, although the ad’s arguably not the brand’s best work. Check it out.