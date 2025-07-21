Fast 10: TBWA Melbourne’s Kiefer Casamore On The Importance Of Mentors Believing In You

Kiefer Casamore, executive general manager, TBWA\Melbourne, is a comms specialist and marketer who has worked with brands and organisations across Australia and Europe. At TBWA, Casamore leads operations, oversees P&L management, employee experience and creative output. In this Fast 10, he discusses the importance of innovation in the age of AI and shares his abandoned dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Casamore worked at Eleven for seven years, finishing up his stint there as general manager. He previously spent two years in the UK working at Text100 and Freuds. But there’s more to him than meets the eye— his stint as a child actor, for instance.

1. You’ve had a great career in PR, integrated marketing, and now leadership at TBWA. If you had to pick only one, what would be your career highlight so far?

Casamore: Tough first question.

Probably working with the United Nations. In 2019, when Greta Thunberg sailed into New York ahead of the Climate Action Summit, we greeted her with 17 sailboats – each bearing one of the UN’s 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals. A huge photobomb moment. To this day, it’s still the most eyeballs the goals have ever received.

2. The agency is at the forefront of AI and recently launched Rise with the legendary Lucio Ribeiro. How will you continue to maintain that competitive edge?

Casamore: I think consistency is key when it comes to innovation. While there’s a perception holdcos can be too slow to pivot, TBWA has a strong track record of creating new products and services – and scaling them quickly. We talk a lot about ‘first mover advantage’, and that’s something we’ll continue to strive for.

3. I thought the launch of Disrupt the Gen AI Film Festival was cool. How did this happen?

Casamore: That one’s Lucio’s baby. He pitched it in one of his first exec meetings, and the team backed it instantly. We had the business plan locked within a week and launched soon after. The response from the wider creative community has been overwhelming – it really feels like we’re building something special here.

4. As a young boy, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Casamore: A vet. But after a work experience stint, I realised I didn’t have the stomach for open surgeries. Long story short, I woke up on the floor.

5. You lead the blue-chip Defence account. How do you bring a fresh approach while still valuing the great work they’ve created in the past?

Casamore: The responsibility this agency feels toward the men and women of the ADF is hard to describe – and it’s what drives us each day to deliver the most effective recruitment campaigns possible. Personally, I regard it as career-defining work and privilege to help contribute to our country’s security.

6. You helped create Sustain. Is it having an impact? Any client examples?

Casamore: It’s a complex time for environmental and social issues. While some organisations are pulling back, at Sustain by TBWA we believe these efforts aren’t going anywhere. This is because they’re rooted in either scientific fact or lived human experience.

One recent example is the launch of the first integrated behaviour change campaign, “Feels Like a Million Bucks”, for Victoria’s container deposit scheme. From November to May, 1.8 billion containers were returned – that’s roughly 1.3 million cubic metres diverted from landfill (for reference, the MCG is 1.57 million m³). Plus, $180 million went back into Victorians’ pockets. A massive win for the environment and the economy.

7. What’s keeping your CMO clients awake at night?

Casamore: Their teenagers. Or AI. Depends on the night.

8. Who have been your mentors, and what’s the best career advice you’ve received?

Casamore: “Take the job”.

My mentor (and now close friend), Roberto Pace (group managing director, TBWA\PR (Eleven & FleishmanHillard) tried to promote me to account director when I was still in my early 20s. I was arguably underqualified, and shit scared of leading a team older than me.

But he saw something in me I couldn’t see in myself. That support propelled my career and taught me the value of backing the next generation in the same way.

9. What’s one thing not on your LinkedIn profile?

Casamore: My TBWA colleagues like to remind me of my short-lived career as a failed child actor.

10. Important last question: do your parents know what you do?

Casamore: They do. Hi Mum!