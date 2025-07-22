Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt Signs On As MasterChef Official Partner

Bega Group’s Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt has launched a high-impact integrated partnership and on-pack promotion with, MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt has signed on as an official partner of Network 10’s latest season of MasterChef Australia in a deal brokered by Starcom Australia.

The partnership will see the popular Greek style yoghurt integrated into the show across multiple touchpoints, including as a key ingredient in last night’s ‘Mystery Box’ challenge set by Australian chef, restaurateur and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen.

It also extends to an on-pack promotion across Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt individual and share tub sizes, offering shoppers the opportunity to win a share of $500,000 instantly, with up to $1,000 to be won every day.

To win, consumers must purchase any Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt and scan the QR code or visit the farmers union website to enter.

“Watching Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt become part of the MasterChef kitchen is pretty special for us,” said Matt Gray, Bega general marketing manager.

“It’s a brand that’s been a staple in Aussie homes for years, and seeing it used in new, creative ways on an iconic show feels like a great moment. We hope it inspires home cooks to try something different and have a bit of fun with it.”

“Australians care deeply about nourishing themselves, their families and friends, but often they can get stuck with cooking the same tried and true recipes again and again,” added Marcus Morris, Starcom Australia client service director. “Through this integrated partnership with MasterChef, we wanted to reinforce Farmers Union as a staple ingredient that both fuels and fulfils.”

The partnership also includes BVOD, billboards, social media, offline point of sale (POS) and bespoke 30’ and 15’ in-episode TVCs utilising brand ambassador and Season 13 MasterChef Australia winner, Justin Narayan.

The Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt and MasterChef Australia on-pack promotion will run until July 28 2025