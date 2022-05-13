Fanta Brings Playfulness To Everyday With #PlayMay

The socially driven initiative invites young adults and mature consumers to reignite their inner playfulness by incorporating fun and spontaneous moments into their everyday life throughout May.

The campaign will consist of a series of simple, daily challenges posted on Fanta Australia social channels throughout, challenging consumers to join the #PlayMay movement.

From boogying in public and cracking out the paint brushes, to wearing orange nail polish and donning a bright outfit, consumers can participate by including #PlayMay and @fantaau in their social posts to go in the draw to win limited-edition brand merchandise and product giveaways.

The #PlayMay campaign is an extension of the brand’s Colourful People initiative that launched globally in 2021. The campaign invites consumers to combat the ‘grey’ in everyday life by being playful and trying new things.

Kate Miller – marketing director, Coca-Cola South Pacific said Fanta’s #PlayMay is a timely reminder for Australians to continue to be authentic and enjoy life’s little moments.

“It can be easy to get swept up in the monotony of the everyday routine. Being playful is a simple way to inject some colour into our lives, and with most of us now being digital natives, Fanta #PlayMay is a gentle way to remind audiences to take time to live and laugh on their social channels.”

The Fanta #PlayMay campaign will be supported by a paid integration across Studio 10 and influencer engagement. #PlayMay will be live from May 1st and will close on the 30th of May.

