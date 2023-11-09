Visit Sunshine Coast Promotes $18B Agritourism Sector In New Campaign
Visit Sunshine Coast has launched a new campaign – “Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry” – to tap into the rapidly growing agritourism travel sector, which CSIRO estimates could be valued close to $18 billion by 2030.
“Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry” has been developed in a partnership between Visit Sunshine Coast (VSC) and the Food & Agribusiness Network (FAN), Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry is a distinct, unified brand that showcases the breadth of the region’s quality of produce and agritourism experiences.
The campaign has been funded by the Palaszczuk Government through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
“The greater Sunshine Coast is home to a truly diverse range of makers, growers, producers, distillers, brewers and supporters – who are all passionate about their produce, products and region,” said Nicole McNaughton CEO of FAN.
“We’re delighted to officially open the doors to Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry –and showcase our region’s truly collaborative, innovative and tasty food, beverage and agritourism industry – via this campaign”.
“In partnership with Visit Sunshine Coast and other key regional stakeholders – supported by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry campaign not only aims to position our region as a leading food and agritourism destination – but also create a host of new market opportunities for our regions’ producers and makers,” McNaughton said.
Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel described Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry as “a platform to share what’s distinct about our food, drink and agritourism experiences, and it does so through one voice”.
“We know visitors travel with their stomachs and so we wanted to make sure the Sunshine Coast is recognised for its natural abundance, quality of produce and range of culinary experiences,” said Stoeckel.
“We anticipate that our Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry campaign will attract more foodies to come to the Sunshine Coast and experience it for themselves”.
The roll-out will be in various stages, starting with the launch of a dedicated website and will be supported by promotions in consumer travel media, magazines and broadcast TV.
New video and photographic assets were commissioned for the launch including with famed chef Peter Kuruvita of Alba Restaurant, QCamel, Montville Coffee and Eastwell Farms.
Paid campaign promotion will be rolled out from February and will include digital display, native display, Youtube, search and social media plus sponsorship of an episode on a Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinlan.
In addition, Visit Sunshine Coast will promote the campaign through content partnerships with a variety of print media outlets.
Visit Sunshine Coast Head of Marketing, Kelly Ryan, said the Sunshine Pantry campaign was designed to highlight the diversity of Sunshine Coast attractions. “Everyone knows our beaches, but food and agritourism experiences provide a great alternative way to explore and understand a region – it’s considered a different, fun and exciting type of holiday,” she said.
“It’s even more of a motivator when the destination is nestled in nature and green at heart”.
“Partnering with our regional Food and Agribusiness Network to create a distinct and unified brand – believed to be a first in Australia – we’ve created Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry. The brand campaign aims to connect visitors with the abundance of authentic food, drink and agritourism experiences on offer and invites them to open the doors to Queensland’s Sunshine Pantry and find their own unique holiday experience – one that feeds the body, mind and soul”.
Sunshine Pantry has been created as part of the wider Project CRAFTED initiative, which has been developed in partnership with FAN and Visit Sunshine Coast and in collaboration with regional partners including Sunshine Coast Council, Noosa Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Gympie Council, Tourism Noosa and Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism.
Agency credits:
- Creative Agency: Destination Marketing Store in partnership with Converge Marketing
- Filming: NMFilms
- Photograpy: Jesse Lindemann Photo and Film
- Media Agency: IMATE (serviced by Dentsu QLD)
