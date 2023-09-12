Manu Feildel Is Joined By Daughter For Ingham’s Campaign Via We Are Sprout

Manu Feildel Is Joined By Daughter For Ingham’s Campaign Via We Are Sprout
    Eight-year-old Charlee Feildel has joined dad Manu in the on-screen kitchen to star in two recipe tutorial videos as part of Ingham’s Dinner Done, in collaboration with FMCG and QSR brand agency We Are Sprout.

    Charlee took to the camera with confidence, and a bit of cheek – challenging her papa as to who is the better cook.

    Charlee and Manu spotlight Ingham’s Chicken Chippees with Mexi-Bean Loaded Chicken Chippees recipe.

    At first, Charlee wanted to go out for dinner to have loaded fries. Manu, comfortable in his slippers, is not so keen, and suggested Mexi-Bean Chicken Chippees instead.

    Showing her cheeky personality, Charlee challenged Manu: “Papa, I always see you judging people on TV. So, because I really want those loaded fries, tonight I’ll be judging you. No pressure.”

    Together Charlee and Manu cooked the chicken chippees in the oven, mashed the guacamole, cooked the corn, and layered the cooked chippees with olives, corn kernals, salsa and cheese – returning it all to the oven to melt. After presenting the loaded chippees with guacamole, halved cherry tomatoes, sour cream, and coriander it was time to taste.

    And the final score Charlee gives her celebrity chef dad? “Presentation, good. Smell, good. Taste, good.”

     



