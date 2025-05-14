Faith Renewed: Ad Agency Reveals New Leadership

The Faith Agency is officially under new leadership, with founding partners Stephen Mottram and David Trussler stepping aside as directors and appointing Ben Crocker as the firm’s new managing director.

The change, in the works for over three years, marks a continued revival for the long-standing independent agency and sees Ben step into the key leadership position backed up by digital director Kate Farr and head of media Megan Butler.

“When Ben started with the agency back in 2018, I think David and I both felt there was immediate potential for him to be someone who could step into the driver’s seat for the agency. The last seven years have only reinforced that belief,” said Stephen.

“And when COVID hit, with many around town struggling, us included, Ben was a huge part of what we were able to accomplish in spite of these challenges, and really helped pull us through. It was then that our minds were set that he was our man,” said David.

The reality is that Ben has been at the forefront of decision making at The Faith Agency for some time now, and much of the agency’s resurgence is down to new initiatives and a renewed focus on quality outcomes and integrated approaches.

“Boutique agencies, by design, need staff to be across everything and who, more importantly, can step up and fill a gap when one arises. We’ve really emphasised cross-team communication and client delivery to reinforce this, with a stronger focus on creative thinking across the board.” said Ben.

Kate Farr, Digital Director, said, “So many of us have been here for so long, so I’m not going to lie and say it’s been easy. But the change has honestly been great, giving us all a renewed sense of purpose and delivering greater outcomes for our clients.”

The Faith Agency was originally founded with a recognition of the huge growth opportunity presented by digital media. And this new ownership transition likewise takes place with the spectre of generative AI looming large. But Ben isn’t concerned.

“I’m not as fatalistic about the path that generative AI has us on, as some in the industry might be. While I might not have been around at the time, just as the introduction of Photoshop presented plenty of doomsayers, those that leverage AI as a tool to enhance their outputs will be best placed to deliver for their clients. The truth is that it will allow us to produce more for less, which is nothing but a good thing.” said Ben.

Megan Butler, Head of Media, said, “AI insights have greater enhanced our ability to parse the numbers out of monthly reporting, taking care of the quantitative analysis and allowing for greater qualitative review. We’re not just using AI to buy media; we’re using it to analyse its performance too. This means AI ultimate enhances real-time effectiveness and increases ROI. It’s pretty amazing.”

With the brand’s own facelift last year, proving an old dog can learn new tricks, and a recent shift in premises (just around the corner from the old office), The Faith Agency is ready to continue as Melbourne’s best friend for boutique, full-service advertising and marketing communications.

“I’m incredibly invigorated by the transition and emboldened to continue to deliver quality and innovative outcomes for our clients and our team.” said Ben.