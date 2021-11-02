Facebook’s Meta Hands Its $1 Billion Global Media Spend To Spark Foundry

Facebook has appointed Spark Foundry as its global media buying and planning agency following a competitive pitch that began back in March.

The Publicis agency won the business away from incumbents dentsu and GroupM’s Mindshare. It has been reported that the tech behemoth spends upwards of $US750 million ($A1 Billion) annually on its marketing.

B&T has contacted Spark Foundry in Australia but had not received any comment prior to publication.

The review covers all of Meta’s brands – including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Back in July, GroupM announced it was pulling out of the pitch due to the tech giant’s requirement that the agency takes on greater liability.

In its new role, Spark will handle all of Meta’s planning and buying as well as “strategic thought leadership, media innovation, cross-channel approaches, tools, tech and operations”.

Commenting on the shift in agencies, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that Spark Foundry will be our new global media planning and buying partner across Meta’s brand portfolio.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership we’ve had with Group M and Dentsu since 2014 and are proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish together.

“We also want to thank the teams that participated in the review process. We are privileged to have access to such great talent and appreciate the time and interest in partnering with us.”