Facebook Announces Community Accelerator Program Recipients
Facebook is announcing the selected participants of the Community Accelerator program – a six-month program where community leaders will learn from experts, coaches, and create a customised curriculum to grow their communities.
Following the call for applications in March 2020, 13 communities have been selected from across the Asia Pacific region.
Facebook head of community partnerships APAC Grace Clapham said: “We received hundreds of applications across four countries in APAC – Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. In the end, it boiled down to communities that are already driving positive, lasting change, but need help to scale their efforts and grow in size. We’re excited to welcome a diverse group of community leaders and look forward to working with them to meet their goals and create further impact in their communities.”
Up to USD3 million will be awarded to the selected community leaders, each receiving up to USD30,000. They will each execute on their growth plans with funding and continued support from their network, and a dedicated team from the Facebook program. The Community Accelerator is part of the Facebook Community Leadership Program – a global initiative investing in the leaders who are building communities around the world, bringing people together, offering encouragement, and driving change.
One of the communities selected as part of the program is Ripple.
Ripple started in 2016 to connect young Australians with purpose-driven career development opportunities and increase their civic participation. It now supports purpose-driven young people to harness their agency and create impact in every sphere of their lives. Ripple helps 10,000+ members create impact by matching them with thousands of purposeful career opportunities, training them to build communities and lead youth voter drives.
Ripple GI Skye Riggs said: “Ripple is a curated impact hub, for young people who are eager to shape their own future. We help young people build meaningful careers, grow diverse communities and discover their own agency in our civic systems. In a time of great uncertainty, with rising youth unemployment alongside the growing demand for purpose-driven work, our tailored, and relational approach to career building has seen our community grow rapidly.
“As a small team, connecting with over 10,000 members while retaining a personalised touch has proved difficult. So in the next phase of growth we are focused on scaling what we offer through online tools such as Facebook Live, Groups and Instagram so we can help more young people solve the challenges of their generation. We’re super excited to be the only Australian group selected to participate in Facebook’s Community Accelerator. This training and mentorship program will really help us grow our community and, importantly, reach new people from every corner of the country.”
