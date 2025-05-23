Fabulates Top Creators Of April Reveal “The Impact A Creative Execution Can Have On Reach & Resonance”

Fabulate has released April data from its ‘Discorvery’ platform highlighting some of the most engaging creator content had one thing in common—it performed (literally). It turns out a bit of nostalgia, a great track, and a camera-ready move or two can go a long way.

Whether it was perfectly-timed dance numbers or emotionally charged musical covers, creators who leaned into the idea of putting on a show (soundtracked by nostalgic audio) saw major engagement wins across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

“We’ve seen creators deliver double-digit engagement just by tapping into the power of audio and pairing it with strong visual storytelling,” said Lucy Ronald, head of strategy and talent, Fabulate. “Sometimes that looks like choreo, sometimes it’s a well-shot musical moment. Either way, audiences are eating it up.”

A Few Favourites From April

Mossy Tone—If you’re not across this family duo yet, it’s time. Their YouTube following has exploded to 336K, thanks to their ultra-unique covers of trending songs – reimagined as lullabies for their baby. Think: Minecraft meets nursery rhymes with a pop-culture twist. It’s quirky, but it’s working.

Baby J—Over on TikTok, DJ Baby J is turning up the volume – and the numbers. With 407K followers and an average 8.54 per cent engagement rate, each of his videos pulls in around 1.3 million views. Proof that a smart audio moment (in the right creator’s hands) can go the distance.

Granny Flat Comedy—These Sydney-based creators nailed the brief for both laughs and local engagement. Their Paramore “car-aoke” clip (set on a dirt road, naturally) didn’t just rack up 2.5 million views—it doubled as smart branded content for KIA. With 102K on TikTok, 81.7K on Instagram, and 45.8K on YouTube, they’re a go-to for brands looking to reach Aussies (particularly women in Sydney, who make up 70 per cent of their audience).

Why It Matters

From nostalgic music to unexpected settings and clever edits, performance-led content is cutting through—and not just for entertainment’s sake. These moments are proving just how impactful a well-crafted, creative execution can be for both reach and resonance.