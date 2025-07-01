AdvertisingNewsletter

F1 The Movie Races Into Cinemas, Delivering Third Biggest Opening This Year

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

F1 The Movie, produced in part by F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, has roared off the starting grid to deliver a turbo-charged opening weekend, delivering $7.8 million at the Australian box office.

Following a record-breaking year for the sport, the attention has turned from the track and into cinemas with the film placed as the third biggest opening for a film so far in 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch.

Across its Thursday to Sunday opening weekend, Aussie audiences accelerated into cinemas nationwide, delivering 318,000 admissions. The film performed strongly across P18-39 and P25-54 demographics, as well as high-value audiences, with 64 per cent more likely to be NEO.

The movie’s other producers are Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Shot specifically for IMAX, F1 audiences and critics alike have embraced the high-speed, edge-of-your-seat action with the film receiving an A CinemaScore and 97 per cent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s no surprise to see F1 The Movie smash its opening weekend. With F1 viewership doubling in recent years and love for the sport at an all-time high, the timing couldn’t be better. Add to that the vision of Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the star power of Brad Pitt, real tracks and real teams, then bring it all to the big screen, and you have one of the most exciting cultural moments of 2025,: Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema said.

July is jam-packed with new releases, including Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As the year continues, audiences can look forward to the return of franchise sequels Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Related posts:

  1. Entries Are Now Open For The Second Instalment Of The Ultimate Media Champion, Via VMO
  2. IMAA Took 12 Senior Agency Executives On A Cultural Immersion Trip To The NT
  3. The World’s Most Expensive Blank Space: The Brands Paying Millions To Blend Into Wimbledon
  4. All Aboard Special PR’s Run To Winning Big At The B&T Awards
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Breaking The Cycle, On Their Terms: Meet The Women Behind Brisbane’s New Creative Agency
Tara Le Friedman & Zak Hammer Inducted Into The Diversity Council Australia Board
Aunty Donna Launches Branded Entertainment Arm Of Comedy Network Grouse House
Simon Lesch.
Simon Lesch Joins Archetype Sydney As Head of AI & Transformation
Register Lost your password?