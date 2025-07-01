F1 The Movie Races Into Cinemas, Delivering Third Biggest Opening This Year

F1 The Movie, produced in part by F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, has roared off the starting grid to deliver a turbo-charged opening weekend, delivering $7.8 million at the Australian box office.

Following a record-breaking year for the sport, the attention has turned from the track and into cinemas with the film placed as the third biggest opening for a film so far in 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch.

Across its Thursday to Sunday opening weekend, Aussie audiences accelerated into cinemas nationwide, delivering 318,000 admissions. The film performed strongly across P18-39 and P25-54 demographics, as well as high-value audiences, with 64 per cent more likely to be NEO.

The movie’s other producers are Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Shot specifically for IMAX, F1 audiences and critics alike have embraced the high-speed, edge-of-your-seat action with the film receiving an A CinemaScore and 97 per cent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s no surprise to see F1 The Movie smash its opening weekend. With F1 viewership doubling in recent years and love for the sport at an all-time high, the timing couldn’t be better. Add to that the vision of Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the star power of Brad Pitt, real tracks and real teams, then bring it all to the big screen, and you have one of the most exciting cultural moments of 2025,: Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema said.

July is jam-packed with new releases, including Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As the year continues, audiences can look forward to the return of franchise sequels Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash.