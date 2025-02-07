Example Expands Hospitality Portfolio With Etymon

Example has announced its appointment as the retained agency for Etymon, a leader in Sydney’s hospitality scene.

Under the partnership, Example will provide strategic PR and brand support to Etymon’s growing portfolio of hospitality venues across Sydney’s Lower North Shore and CBD. With ambitious expansion plans soon, this collaboration will focus on amplifying Etymon’s brand presence, elevating its venues as market leaders, and driving engagement through creative earned-led strategies.

Since its inception, Etymon has built a reputation for curating thoughtful, impeccably-executed hospitality concepts that create vibrant and engaging precincts. Venues include: newly opened Petit Loulou and soon to open Loulou Bistro in Martin Place; Loulou Bistro, Boulangerie & Traiteur, a French neighbourhood destination in Milsons Point; Poetica, a sophisticated bar and grill in North Sydney; Sol Bread & Wine, an artisanal bakery and wine bar; Una, a premium providore; Soluna, an LA-inspired all-day dining venue and bar; Genzo, a contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar; The Charles Brasserie & Bar, an elegant dining experience in Sydney’s CBD and Tiva, a swish basement lounge underneath the cityscape.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Example as we continue to grow Etymon’s hospitality portfolio. We have an extraordinary team of people and we’re excited to tap into Example’s unrivalled expertise and creative approach to help us build awareness and showcase our world-class venues,” said Adam Petta, chief executive officer at Etymon.

Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs, co-founder and managing director of Example, said: “Etymon’s approach to hospitality, from crafting standout concepts to fostering the industry’s future leaders, is perfectly aligned with our passion for driving cultural impact and brand love. We’re excited to amplify their voice and showcase their venues as benchmarks for excellence in Sydney hospitality”.